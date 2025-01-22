Author Joy A. Emery-Gulden’s New Book, “Holy Whispers: Cry Out...and Listen!” is a Devotional Encouraging Readers to Not Only Pray, But Listen to What God is Saying

Recent release “Holy Whispers: Cry Out...and Listen!” from Covenant Books author Joy A. Emery-Gulden shares a series of heartfelt and stirring prayers prayed and answers received throughout the years. With each entry, Joy reflects upon the pain and struggles she has endured, and how God has spoken through it all.