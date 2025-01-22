Author Joy A. Emery-Gulden’s New Book, “Holy Whispers: Cry Out...and Listen!” is a Devotional Encouraging Readers to Not Only Pray, But Listen to What God is Saying
Recent release “Holy Whispers: Cry Out...and Listen!” from Covenant Books author Joy A. Emery-Gulden shares a series of heartfelt and stirring prayers prayed and answers received throughout the years. With each entry, Joy reflects upon the pain and struggles she has endured, and how God has spoken through it all.
Parma, OH, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joy A. Emery-Gulden, who graduated from the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, where her major was Christian education, has completed her new book, “Holy Whispers: Cry Out...and Listen!”: a compelling series of prayers and answers that have helped to carry the author through life’s most difficult moments, revealing God’s presence every step of the way.
Over the years, author Joy A. Emery-Gulden has been involved, first and foremost, as a mother to two beautiful daughters and a grandmother to two precious granddaughters. She has been a Girl Scout leader, a Sunday school teacher, a youth club choir director, a preschool teacher, and a Stephen minister. She also worked many years selling insurance and recently retired from the real estate industry.
“Has your heart ever been so heavy you’ve tried to pray, but no words would come?” writes Emery-Gulden. “Do you ever feel like God is so far away that you just can’t seem to feel Him? Do you sometimes feel like all you can do is weep and whisper; you cry out, but no answer comes?
“Sometimes, we need to just come to God and sit in the stillness. We spend restless energy chasing after things that do not satisfy our deepest longings.
“Prayer is not just about us and what we want from God. It is listening to that whispering voice within that can always be confirmed with truth. God still speaks to us today. He can bring joy even from deepest sorrow. Joy can be found in enjoying every moment, and every moment can be a prayer.
“This book is a compilation of journals kept over the years: prayers prayed, God’s answers, and joy that comes to us even through the pain.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joy A. Emery-Gulden’s new book is a poignant devotional that promises to bring hope and healing to others, inspiring them to take the time to sit in God’s presence and listen.
Readers can purchase “Holy Whispers: Cry Out...and Listen!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
