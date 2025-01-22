Author JJ LaBelle’s New Book, “What Does a Savior...Look Like Think Feel Do?” is a Poignant Exploration of the Man Who Jesus Was During His Life and Teachings

Recent release “What Does a Savior...Look Like Think Feel Do?” from Covenant Books author JJ LaBelle seeks to show the reader a different perspective of the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Through Scripture and a bit of imagination, the author presents a new image of the person who Jesus was, exploring His thoughts through His birth, ministry, death, and resurrection.