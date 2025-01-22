Author JJ LaBelle’s New Book, “What Does a Savior...Look Like Think Feel Do?” is a Poignant Exploration of the Man Who Jesus Was During His Life and Teachings
Recent release “What Does a Savior...Look Like Think Feel Do?” from Covenant Books author JJ LaBelle seeks to show the reader a different perspective of the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Through Scripture and a bit of imagination, the author presents a new image of the person who Jesus was, exploring His thoughts through His birth, ministry, death, and resurrection.
Naples, FL, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- JJ LaBelle, who currently resides in Cincinnati and has devoted her life to serving Jesus Christ through women’s workshops, Bible studies, and seminars, has completed her new book, “What Does a Savior...Look Like Think Feel Do?”: a thought-provoking and stimulating look at Jesus Christ, exploring who He truly was as a man during His time on Earth as He walked amongst mankind.
“This book pertains to the life and extraordinary times of the Savior, Jesus Christ,” writes LaBelle. “There are many books on the topic of Jesus and always more to write. I chose some of the highlights of His life to make my point of what a Savior is. What makes this book different? Have you ever asked questions such as, What does a savior look like? What does a savior think, feel, and do? This book may provide a closer view of those thoughts and questions. While I am not presumptuous enough to know what Jesus was thinking, but through Scripture, I am bold enough to try to paint pictures and thoughts of what you may not have thought about before.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, JJ LaBelle’s new book shines new light on the attributes of the Savior, as well as qualities to strive for in this life, to serve, honor, and love Him and each other. Drawing from Scripture as well as her personal views and reflections on Christ, LaBelle shares her writings in the hope that Jesus will reveal himself to readers in a new and fresh way.
Readers can purchase “What Does a Savior...Look Like Think Feel Do?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
