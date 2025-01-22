Author Leonora Wright’s New Book, "Discover Grace," is a Powerful, Faith-Based Read That Explores the Importance of Centering One’s Life Around God and His Glory

Recent release “Discover Grace” from Covenant Books author Leonora Wright is a poignant and thought-provoking series that invites readers to delve into the wonders of having God as a focal point of one’s life, as well as the importance of living a life of grace in accordance with the Lord’s teachings.