Author Leonora Wright’s New Book, "Discover Grace," is a Powerful, Faith-Based Read That Explores the Importance of Centering One’s Life Around God and His Glory
Recent release “Discover Grace” from Covenant Books author Leonora Wright is a poignant and thought-provoking series that invites readers to delve into the wonders of having God as a focal point of one’s life, as well as the importance of living a life of grace in accordance with the Lord’s teachings.
Murrells Inlet, SC, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Leonora Wright, a loving wife and mother who serves as the prayer ministry leader at You Are Loved Church and lives with her husband in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has completed her new book, “Discover Grace”: a stirring look at what a life of grace can truly mean for those willing to work towards living in God’s glory and salvation.
“‘God is light’,” shares Leonora. “This is the message we have heard from Jesus and declare to you, ‘God is light; in Him, there is no darkness at all. If we claim to have fellowship with him yet walk in the darkness, we lie and do not live by the truth’ (1 John 1:5–6).
“This is not because you or I are sinless but instead as sinners and still wholeheartedly devote ourselves to doing God’s Will, ‘We shine like stars in the universe’ (Philippians 2:15b). Not out of pride or self-accomplishment but because of what God has done. In humility, through obedience and faith.
“In response to God’s grace...
“May I live, may we live, every day in response to God and His grace.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Leonora Wright’s new book is a valuable resource that will help readers from all walks of life experience God’s grace, sparking a curiosity that will lead to a search for more. Based upon the author’s own experiences with her faith, “Discover Grace” will encourage readers to seek out God in all areas of their lives, inviting them to open themselves up to his ultimate teachings and love.
Readers can purchase “Discover Grace” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
