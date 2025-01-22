Author Michael L. Tinney’s New Book, “A Gift From God: The Story of Our Son Jonathan,” is a Powerful Story That Follows a Family’s Journey Through Loss, Grief, and Faith

Recent release “A Gift From God: The Story of Our Son Jonathan” from Covenant Books author Michael L. Tinney is a poignant true account that documents the life of the author’s son, Jonathan, and how his medical struggles ultimately helped to strengthen his family’s faith in God and his plan for them.