Author Michael L. Tinney’s New Book, “A Gift From God: The Story of Our Son Jonathan,” is a Powerful Story That Follows a Family’s Journey Through Loss, Grief, and Faith
Recent release “A Gift From God: The Story of Our Son Jonathan” from Covenant Books author Michael L. Tinney is a poignant true account that documents the life of the author’s son, Jonathan, and how his medical struggles ultimately helped to strengthen his family’s faith in God and his plan for them.
Norman, OK, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael L. Tinney, an attorney in Oklahoma, specializing in mineral titles and probates, who has published scholarly legal articles and presented numerous legal seminars and written materials, has completed his new book, “A Gift From God: The Story of Our Son Jonathan”: a stirring memoir that follows the author and his family as they face his son Jonathan’s medical struggles, revealing how their trials helped them grow in their faith.
“The delivery room was silent. I did not notice. I was too excited about the birth of our first son, Jonathan,” shares Tinney. “A lifetime of father-and-son activities raced in my mind. Yet the doctor quietly studied our newborn son. The nurses avoided eye contact. Is something wrong? In a life-changing moment, I realized our son had Down syndrome and, as I would soon learn, a serious heart defect. As I fought to maintain composure, I thought of my wife in the recovery room, sleeping peacefully, unaware of our son’s condition. How would I tell her?
“Thus began a daily battle for our child’s health, as did an intense mental and spiritual struggle. Why? Did God not care? Did he ignore months of prayers for our child? Can we have a normal life? The story of our son Jonathan is not easy, but it is worth sharing. It is an intimate look at comprehending unconditional love, the grace of God, and unexpected blessings.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael L. Tinney’s new book is a stunning tale about learning to trust in and accepting God’s plan. Deeply personal and candid, Tinney shares Jonathan’s journey in the hope of connecting with families who are facing similar struggles, providing them with courage, wisdom, hope, and the knowledge that they are not alone.
Readers can purchase “A Gift From God: The Story of Our Son Jonathan” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
