Forfend Analysis Indicates 1 in 5 Emails Could be Scams

Analyzing customer emails in 2024, Forfend Cube, an advanced email security tool that integrates directly into an email platform, found that approximately 1 in 5 emails it scanned for potential threats were flagged for a phishing threat. Data Privacy Week, set for January 27-31, helps remind businesses of the critical need to safeguard their email systems against the rising threat of cyberattacks.
Charlotte, NC, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Data Privacy Week Highlights the Importance of Email Security
Analyzing customer emails in 2024, Forfend Cube, an advanced email security tool that integrates directly into an email platform, found that approximately 1 in 5 emails it scanned for potential threats were flagged for a phishing threat.
Data Privacy Week, set for January 27-31, helps remind businesses of the critical need to safeguard their email systems against the rising threat of cyberattacks. With 90% of cyberattacks utilizing email as the primary entry point to compromise systems and steal information, the urgency for robust email security solutions has never been greater.
Forfend Cube is specifically designed to protect small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs) from the growing threat of phishing scams and other cyber threats. Forfend, a leading software-as-a-service provider, has developed a world-class, AI-powered solution that combats email and cyber threats in real time.
“Phishing attacks aren't just an IT problem; they're a business risk,” said Yash Agarwal, Forfend CEO. “Protecting your organization with robust email security isn't optional — it's essential. Every click matters, and the right solution ensures your team stays focused on growth, not damage control.”
In a recent analysis of a customer’s emails, Cube discovered that approximately 20% of the 35,000 emails analyzed were scams, all of which were successfully blocked. In 2024 alone, Cube prevented its clients from losing nearly $2 million due to phishing attempts.
Most small businesses don’t have a dedicated IT leader and instead rely on an outsourced solution, like PiviT Strategy, an IT consulting and managed services provider in Charlotte, N.C. PivIT Strategy CEO Jeff Wolverton emphasized the importance for SMBs take proactive measures.
“With generative AI, the barrier to entry of phishing and malware has been lowered," Wolverton said. "That's why enhancing your G-mail or Outlook with a security measure like Cube to monitor and prevent these scams in real time is important to ensuring your business remains safe and secure."
As Data Privacy Week serves as a reminder for organizations to prioritize their cybersecurity measures, implementing solutions like Forfend Cube can significantly mitigate risks and protect valuable data.
“As AI-generated scams increase in number and complexity, businesses should take action now to safeguard their email systems and ensure their operations remain secure against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats,” Agarwal said.
