Forfend Analysis Indicates 1 in 5 Emails Could be Scams

Analyzing customer emails in 2024, Forfend Cube, an advanced email security tool that integrates directly into an email platform, found that approximately 1 in 5 emails it scanned for potential threats were flagged for a phishing threat. Data Privacy Week, set for January 27-31, helps remind businesses of the critical need to safeguard their email systems against the rising threat of cyberattacks.