Perry Dantes’s "The Rat Palace," Translated and Compiled from the Work of Author Bogdan Rutha, is a Poignant Novel That Delves Into a Kafkaesque Allegory of the Holocaust
Recent release “The Rat Palace,” translated and compiled by Newman Springs Publishing author Perry Dantes, presents a haunting allegory of the Holocaust through the eyes of a young Pole drawn into the nightmarish world of a Jewish ghetto. Chilling and thought-provoking, Rutha’s narrative explores the depths of man’s inhumanity and the possibility of redemption.
New York, NY, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Perry Dantes has completed his new book, “The Rat Palace,” translated and compiled from the writings of Bogdan Rutha. Bogdan Rutha was a prominent author and translator with a notable career in both literature and medicine: “The Rat Palace” is a powerful allegorical work that provides a haunting exploration of the Holocaust, told through the eyes of a young Polish boy drawn to a Jewish ghetto. Translated and compiled by Perry Dantes, “The Rat Palace” blends historical reflection with a Kafkaesque narrative to address themes of inhumanity and redemption.
Born in 1920 in Poznań, Poland, author Bogdan Rutha pursued medical studies in Lausanne and Warsaw. During World War II, Rutha was an active member of the Armia Krajowa (Home Army), aiding in the rescue of Jews and others persecuted by the Gestapo. Post-war, he made significant contributions to medical literature, including the first full translation of Pavlov's “Conditioned Reflexes.” His literary debut in 1954 was followed by a series of successful novels, including “The Stories from Davos” and “The Rat Palace.” Rutha was a member of the International Association of Doctors and Writers and received numerous awards, including the Golden Order of Merit.
In this allegorical novel of the Holocaust, Polish author Bogdan Rutha presents a tale in which the protagonist, a young Pole, is drawn into the nightmare world that is the Jewish ghetto in the city of N. Drawn to the ghetto, first by his intellectual discussions with Dr. Glatter, a Jewish physician, then later by the beautiful Ada Capiez, the “angel of the ghetto,” the narrator becomes aware of the increasingly bizarre and dehumanizing milieu of the “Jewish districts” in Poland. As the narrator resolves to enlist the aid of his friend, Tadeusz M., to rescue Dr. Glatter and Ada, he discovers the old physician’s stunning secret.
Perry Dantes, who translated Rutha’s novel, shares, “There are many reasons that I decided to translate this fascinating story of humanity’s darkest hours. Although the suffering of people on both sides of the wall separating the city of N., and the countless discussions about life by the narrator, with a famous doctor within the ghetto walls, seem detached from reality, I believe that readers will feel, as I did, a closeness to the narrator, finding certain similarities in many of their relations with humans and animals. Fascinated by this story, as a member of the human race, I felt obligated to translate this book, which ought not (as well as Dr. Glatter’s miracle drug) to fall into oblivion.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bogdan Rutha and Perry Dantes’s gripping tale is a reflection on both man’s capacity for inhumanity and the possibility of redemption, promising to captivate readers with each turn of the page through its exploration of existential themes and the harrowing realities of life in the ghetto during one of mankind’s darkest periods.
