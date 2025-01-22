Perry Dantes’s "The Rat Palace," Translated and Compiled from the Work of Author Bogdan Rutha, is a Poignant Novel That Delves Into a Kafkaesque Allegory of the Holocaust

Recent release “The Rat Palace,” translated and compiled by Newman Springs Publishing author Perry Dantes, presents a haunting allegory of the Holocaust through the eyes of a young Pole drawn into the nightmarish world of a Jewish ghetto. Chilling and thought-provoking, Rutha’s narrative explores the depths of man’s inhumanity and the possibility of redemption.