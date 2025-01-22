Author Antonia Harris’s New Book, "Quotes for the Mentality Notes for the Reality," is a Stirring Collection Offering a Philosophical Exploration of Life’s Complexities
Recent release “Quotes for the Mentality Notes for the Reality” from Newman Springs Publishing author Antonia Harris is a thought-provoking book blending logical and philosophical insights with real-life scenarios that delves into the complexities of human experience, inviting readers to reflect on their own lives through a series of poignant quotes and notes.
Tomsriver, NJ, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Antonia Harris, who was born and raised in Lakewood, New Jersey, and holds a lifelong passion for writing, from short stories to music and poems, has completed her new book, “Quotes for the Mentality Notes for the Reality”: a compelling and innovative work that combines a logical and philosophical framework with real-life scenarios, offering readers a unique tool for introspection and personal development.
“This book is written in a logical and philosophical form,” writes Harris. “This book includes mixed-up situations with a little twist, and it is off the hook. Before you begin, here are some questions that you can ask yourself: Has anyone ever done you dirty, or have you ever done someone dirty? Have you ever been hurt by someone, or have you ever hurt someone? Has anyone ever made you cry, or have you made someone cry? Have you ever been in a deep thought from a cause, then had to pause? Have you ever wondered why, then had to sigh? Have you ever tried, then had to say goodbye?
“My point is to let readers know that there are many situations that can happen in different ways, and I am breaking it down on different kinds of levels. My moral is to let leaders know that there are plenty of preparations that can happen in all significant prays, and I’m creating it found on the significant finds of specials. The ideal is to read one quote a day. The reveal is to lead one note a pray.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Antonia Harris’s enlightening work is crafted to lead readers through a process of self-examination and philosophical inquiry, fostering a deeper understanding of their own actions and reactions. Engaging and eye-opening, “Quotes for the Mentality Notes for the Reality” is an invitation to embark on a journey of self-discovery and philosophical exploration and is designed to be a valuable companion for anyone seeking to cultivate a deeper sense of personal and emotional awareness in life.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Quotes for the Mentality Notes for the Reality” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
