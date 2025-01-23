Author Travis Saint Julian and Illustrator Henry Lewis’ New Book, "My Skin is Me," is a Book About Self Acceptance
Recent release “My Skin is Me” from Newman Springs Publishing author Travis Saint Julian and illustrator Henry Lewis is a reflective book from the position of youth in acceptance of self and others.
Pasadena, CA, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Travis Saint Julian has completed his new book, illustrated by Henry Lewis, “My Skin is Meis a joyful and rhymic celebration of sef-love and individuality, through playful, catchy language and an upbeat tone, the book encourages young readers to explore and embrace their surroundings.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Travis Saint Julian’s tale’s lively illustrations burst with vibrant colors and expressive characters, perfectly capturing the warmth and positivity of the story, each page showcasing the writer and illustrators love of art, leaving readers with a full heart and a deep sense of unity.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Skin is Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
