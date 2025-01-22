Jodi Maylowski’s New Book "First Day on the Farm" is an Interactive Choose Your Own Adventure Story That Follows a Duck Looking for a Place to Cool Off During the Summer
Somerset, PA, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jodi Maylowski, who enjoys reading, writing, and spending time with her two children and husband, has completed her most recent book, “First Day on the Farm: A ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ Story”: a charming story that invites children to take an active part in their reading experience as they follow along on a duck’s adventure to find a nice place to cool off with the help of her fellow farmyard friends.
“Duck is new to the farm and isn’t sure what he can do to cool off in the summer heat,” shares Jodi. “Help Duck find something fun to do while choosing what animals he talks to! Duck’s quest to find fun can lead you on eight different journeys, meeting a variety of funny farm friends along the way!”
Published by Fulton Books, Jodi Maylowski’s book was inspired by the author’s desire to make bedtime storytelling more exciting, offering readers eight different ways to experience this riveting story of friendship and excitement. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Jodi’s story to life, “First Day on the Farm” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this engaging story over and over again, with each read-through being a brand-new adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “First Day on the Farm: A ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
