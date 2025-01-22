Charles Palmatier-Maynard’s New Book, "Searching for Isabella," Follows One Man’s Quest for Answers to a Long-Kept Family Secret While Trying to Hide His Own
Buffalo, NY, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Charles Palmatier-Maynard, who has worked in several LGBTQI+ organizations and social groups, has completed his most recent book, “Searching for Isabella”: a gripping novel based on true events that centers around a young man whose life is upended by an innocent question from his grandmother, leading him on a journey to not only find the truth but his own sense of self and his other family.
In 1992, author Charles Palmatier-Maynard’s article on the Marvel Comics superhero Northstar’s coming out in a New York local LGTBQI+ newspaper was picked up by a national LGTBQI+ magazine. Since then, he has worked mainly volunteering with several LGTBQI+ organizations and not-for-profit groups and other local charitable organizations. He has worked in retail and health-care fields as well. He and his first husband, Wayne, met and lived in Rochester, New York, until Wayne’s death in 2004. He currently lives in the Western New York area in Buffalo, New York, with his husband, Richard. The author and Richard continue to volunteer for several charitable organizations, including several LGBTQI+ organizations and social clubs.
“‘Did you find your real parents?’ How would you react to that question if your grandmother asked you that question from her nursing home bed?” writes Palmatier-Maynard. “That is the question that led me on a quest to find out if I really was adopted or if they were ramblings or confusion of my grandmother who thought I might be someone else. The quest led me on a journey to find out more about my family and what it really means and, in turn, learn more about myself and find who I really am. Then I learned more family secrets, some scandalous and some kind of funny, and that I had family out there that I didn’t know about and my search for that missing relative. And while dealing with that search, I had a new secret that we had to guard and keep from family and friends.
“This is my/our story, looking back some thirty years ago, back to the 1990s, and how we/I was not searching for answers for one family secret while trying to keep another one hidden and the trials and experiences that we had. Some were humorous, while others were heart-wrenching and painful. Some family memories and histories paralleled each other to some uncanny experiences. Although some parts are true, this is a fictional story, the story of how I wished things had turned out when I was asked the infamous question ‘Did you find your real parents?’ So what would you have done? Read my story, our story, of what I wish I had done and some of what I/we really did.”
Published by Fulton Books, Charles Palmatier-Maynard’s book is a stirring account that blends together sincerity and humor to explore themes of love, loss, and who one’s family truly is. Deeply personal and candid, “Searching for Isabella” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Searching for Isabella” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Published by Fulton Books, Charles Palmatier-Maynard’s book is a stirring account that blends together sincerity and humor to explore themes of love, loss, and who one’s family truly is. Deeply personal and candid, “Searching for Isabella” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Searching for Isabella” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
