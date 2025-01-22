Dave Anderson’s New Book, “The Adventures of HAW,” is a Compelling Tale That Follows Three Middle School Friends Who Investigate Odd Occurrences All Over Their Town
Rochester, MN, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dave Anderson, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who spent twenty-four years working in country radio before working for the US Postal Service, has completed his most recent book, “The Adventures of HAW”: a captivating mystery novel that centers around three childhood friends who discover a series of strange events have been taking part in their boring, sleepy town. Eager to break free from their mundane lives, the three boys set out to solve what’s truly going on in their community.
“Pearl City. Three middle school students—Steve, Dave, and Derrick—renamed their town Peril City because they thought the only risk of being there was dying of boredom,” writes Anderson. “Then in one week, the middle school principal’s new secretary didn’t come in, $100,000 was missing from the school’s account, Pete the Pelican showed up on the doorstep and collapsed, Nic’s Greek Diner caught fire after the big game—and then stuff really started happening in that little town.
“Together, the boys decided to get to the bottom of this, and they became the mystery-solving team of Hill, Anderson, and Waggoner.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dave Anderson’s book is partly inspired by the author’s real-life childhood-friends, Steve and Derrick, and promises to transport readers as they follow along on this riveting mystery that will leave a town completely upended. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Adventures of HAW” is sure to captivate fans of the mystery genre, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Adventures of HAW” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
