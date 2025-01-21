Cory James’s Newly Released “401 Verses: Thy Word is a lamp unto my feet, And a light unto my path.” is a Transformative Collection of Spiritual Guidance
“401 Verses: Thy Word is a lamp unto my feet, And a light unto my path.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cory James is a thoughtfully curated collection of Biblical verses aimed at providing guidance, inspiration, and a foundation of faith for readers seeking a closer walk with God.
New York, NY, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “401 Verses: Thy Word is a lamp unto my feet, And a light unto my path.” a heartfelt compilation of scripture organized to provide clarity, wisdom, and encouragement for all readers, is the creation of published author, Cory James.
Cory James shares, “This Is Why You Should Read This Book
“Jeremiah 31:33–34,
“But this shall be the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel: After those days, saith the LORD, I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts: and will be their God, and they shall be my people. And they shall teach no more every man his neighbor, and every man his brother, saying Know the LORD: for they shall all know me, from the least of them to the greatest of them, saith the LORD: for I will forgive their iniquity and I will remember their sin no more.
“Hebrews 8:10–12,
“For this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after those days, saith the LORD; I will put my laws into their mind, and write them in their hearts: and I will be to them a God, and they shall be to me a people: And they shall not teach every man his neighbor, and every man his brother, saying, Know the LORD: for all shall know me, from the least to the greatest. For I will be merciful to their unrighteousness, and their sins and their iniquities will I remember no more.
“Do you hear that call for truth and righteousness?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cory James’s new book offers readers a reliable source of spiritual wisdom, perfectly suited for those seeking peace, direction, and a stronger relationship with the Lord.
Consumers can purchase “401 Verses: Thy Word is a lamp unto my feet, And a light unto my path.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “401 Verses: Thy Word is a lamp unto my feet, And a light unto my path.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
