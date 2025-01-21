Cory James’s Newly Released “401 Verses: Thy Word is a lamp unto my feet, And a light unto my path.” is a Transformative Collection of Spiritual Guidance

“401 Verses: Thy Word is a lamp unto my feet, And a light unto my path.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cory James is a thoughtfully curated collection of Biblical verses aimed at providing guidance, inspiration, and a foundation of faith for readers seeking a closer walk with God.