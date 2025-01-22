Randy Clay’s Newly Released "God’s Own Heart: Book 1" is a Captivating Exploration of the Spiritual Battle Between Good and Evil
“God’s Own Heart: Book 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Randy Clay is a thought-provoking and immersive dive into the clash of divine and demonic forces, presenting readers with an enlightening and transformative understanding of spiritual warfare.
N. Eugene, OR, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Own Heart: Book 1,” a riveting spiritual journey that delves deep into the cosmic battle between God’s righteousness and the devil’s deceit, is the heart-to-heart revelation of published author, Randy Clay.
Randy Clay shares, “Woe unto the inhabitants of the earth, for the first dragon has come!
“The arrogance the devil must have, with a heart as fat as grease, walking in violence. He is lethal. The table has been set, and the main course is about to begin. It’s God’s own heart versus the devil’s own heart.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we are caught between two titans of good and evil as they make moves and counter moves. Mind-bending and life-altering knowledge awaits as we gain an in-depth understanding of God’s own heart, His motives, and the devil’s. The first dragon, that old serpent Satan, with one third of his angels and devil spirits. You are about to embark on an adventure in God’s Word like you have never seen before. This knowledge was known in the first-century church but was lost until now.
“Who will you cheer for? God, the devil, or us?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randy Clay’s new book offers a unique perspective on scriptural truths, aiming to inspire readers to reflect deeply on their faith and the unseen forces shaping the world.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Own Heart: Book 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Own Heart: Book 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
