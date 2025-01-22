Anita Sinclair’s Newly Released "Kingdoms for Sale: The Journey Begins" is an Enchanting Tale of Adventure, Friendship, and Discovery in a World of Mythical Wonders
“Kingdoms for Sale: The Journey Begins” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anita Sinclair invites readers into the magical land of Aught, where young heroes navigate thrilling adventures and life lessons amid dragons, fairies, and more.
Tygh Valley, OR, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Kingdoms for Sale: The Journey Begins,” a captivating story set in the fantastical world of Aught, a land brimming with mythical creatures and imaginative landscapes, is the creation of published author, Anita Sinclair.
Sinclair shares, “Auggie, Freddy, and Thaddeus live in a world where everything is real, and make-believe is unnecessary. There are dragons, fairies, unicorns, and elves roaming the countryside and villages, too.
“They live in the world of Aught. The world is flat, not round, and along the border, before reaching its jagged edge, is a horrible place called the Land of the Unruly. A land without rules, no kingdoms, no one to lead, and no one willing to follow. Green ogres can be found guarding the borders of the Unruly where dragon eggs, cursed by a witch’s brew, are incubated. It is a place of continual darkness.
“Away from the edges and deep into the interior is the Land of Endings. A place where rolling hills, green valleys, deep forests, and kingdoms, fill the land. This is where Auggie, Freddy, and Thaddeus live with their families. Some say this is a place of make-believe and fairy tales, but for them, it is simply home.
“Come and join in the adventures of these young boys as they grow and learn life’s lessons in the remarkable world of Aught.”
Consumers can purchase “Kingdoms for Sale: The Journey Begins” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Kingdoms for Sale: The Journey Begins,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
