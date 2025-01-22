Donna Jean Niemeir’s Newly Released "Follow Your Dream: A Grandmother’s Legacy" is a Heartfelt Tribute to Faith, Family, and Perseverance Across Generations
“Follow Your Dream: A Grandmother’s Legacy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna Jean Niemeir is an inspiring account of one family’s enduring faith and resilience, passed down through the generations, as told through the life of a remarkable grandmother.
Shingletown, CA, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Follow Your Dream: A Grandmother’s Legacy”: a moving narrative that captures the strength, faith, and enduring spirit of a woman whose legacy continues to inspire her family. “Follow Your Dream: A Grandmother’s Legacy” is the creation of published author, Donna Jean Niemeir. Donna Jean and her husband Randy have been married over fifty-six years. They have followed in the footsteps of their forefathers who passed along their faith, love, commitment, courage, and God’s Word. Randy and Donna live in the Sierra Mountains and still work hard on their homestead. They have an ever-increasing family and enjoy their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Donna Jean Niemeir shares, “Lina Ladonal (Randolph) Harris was born in Missouri in 1885 on the old homestead. Growing up, she heard many family stories of her forefathers going clear back to England in the early sixteenth century.
“When Grandmother was young, she loved listening to the family stories of immigration, her famous Randolph cousins, pioneers walking along the mountain wilderness trails of the Allegheny Mountains, and settlers traversing almost impassable wagon trails. Families moved through Virginia, Tennessee, and Kentucky, while others came through the Carolina’s.
“Then came time for Grandmother to be the main character in her own story—her marriage, homesteading in Canada, and raising three children. All of a sudden, Grandmother was a widow.
“How could Grandmother pass along her love of these stories to her grandchildren? Grandmother Ladonal had developed a strong personal faith. Could she, with God’s wisdom and help, also pass along God’s Word?
“Grandmother was hardworking, simple, quiet, and stoic in difficult times. Follow Your Dream was Grandmother’s faithful legacy. Let God be in control and follow His plan and His purpose for your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Jean Niemeir’s new book offers readers a touching exploration of one family’s journey through faith, adversity, and triumph. Through Grandmother Ladonal’s example, readers are reminded of the importance of honoring the past, embracing faith, and trusting in God’s purpose for their lives.
Consumers can purchase “Follow Your Dream: A Grandmother’s Legacy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Follow Your Dream: A Grandmother’s Legacy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Donna Jean Niemeir shares, “Lina Ladonal (Randolph) Harris was born in Missouri in 1885 on the old homestead. Growing up, she heard many family stories of her forefathers going clear back to England in the early sixteenth century.
“When Grandmother was young, she loved listening to the family stories of immigration, her famous Randolph cousins, pioneers walking along the mountain wilderness trails of the Allegheny Mountains, and settlers traversing almost impassable wagon trails. Families moved through Virginia, Tennessee, and Kentucky, while others came through the Carolina’s.
“Then came time for Grandmother to be the main character in her own story—her marriage, homesteading in Canada, and raising three children. All of a sudden, Grandmother was a widow.
“How could Grandmother pass along her love of these stories to her grandchildren? Grandmother Ladonal had developed a strong personal faith. Could she, with God’s wisdom and help, also pass along God’s Word?
“Grandmother was hardworking, simple, quiet, and stoic in difficult times. Follow Your Dream was Grandmother’s faithful legacy. Let God be in control and follow His plan and His purpose for your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Jean Niemeir’s new book offers readers a touching exploration of one family’s journey through faith, adversity, and triumph. Through Grandmother Ladonal’s example, readers are reminded of the importance of honoring the past, embracing faith, and trusting in God’s purpose for their lives.
Consumers can purchase “Follow Your Dream: A Grandmother’s Legacy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Follow Your Dream: A Grandmother’s Legacy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories