William D. O’Toole’s Newly Released “Living on This Side of the Timeline: The Third Anthology” is an Inspiring Exploration of Life’s Journeys and Faith-Driven Choices

“Living on This Side of the Timeline: The Third Anthology” from Christian Faith Publishing author William D. O’Toole provides readers with a reflective and thought-provoking conclusion to his series, offering guidance and spiritual insight for navigating life’s challenges.