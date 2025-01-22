William D. O’Toole’s Newly Released “Living on This Side of the Timeline: The Third Anthology” is an Inspiring Exploration of Life’s Journeys and Faith-Driven Choices
“Living on This Side of the Timeline: The Third Anthology” from Christian Faith Publishing author William D. O’Toole provides readers with a reflective and thought-provoking conclusion to his series, offering guidance and spiritual insight for navigating life’s challenges.
Camano Island, WA, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Living on This Side of the Timeline: The Third Anthology”: a compelling and heartfelt conclusion to the acclaimed anthology series. “Living on This Side of the Timeline: The Third Anthology” is the creation of published author, William D. O’Toole, a retired technical illustrator from Philips Medical Systems (1980–2015), and a United States Air Force veteran (1969–1973). Bill also worked at Boeing (1974–1980), before accepting an opportunity at ATL/Philips.
Bill and his wife Wendy have been married for forty-seven years and have three grown children and three grandsons. They are both lifetime Washington State residents. In 2015, they moved from Bothell, Washington, to beautiful Camano Island, Washington. They are both now happily retired on the island.
O’Toole shares, “This third anthology is the latest and last in the series 'Living on This Side of the Timeline.' The front book covers of all three anthologies, by published author William Daniel O’Toole, symbolize the crossroads we are certain to encounter as we each experience our own life’s journey.
“The rugged stairs on the first anthology cover is a visual example of our forging ahead in the many aspects of life while seeking fulfillment in our walk through this world. We ascend at our own individual pace, depending on our life decisions, circumstances, or achievements. At times, the climb may appear daunting and difficult, seeming as though unending, producing feelings of frustration rather than joy or success.
“The stone bridge on the second anthology cover depicts the places in our lives we reach that may be deemed challenging and require some further thought and guidance. Some bridges that we approach may not be in our best interest to cross over, regardless of what the other side may look like.
“The third anthology book cover, which you hold in your hand, represents the pilgrimage path we adopt to travel as we search our own way in this complicated life. The paths are many. There are those that can be narrow and harrowing but rewarding, with others being wide and seemingly harmless. As for finding the way up, across, and along the obstacles of life, Jesus can ease that burden for each person if we allow him into our lives in a personal relationship, 'Living on This Side of the Timeline.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William D. O’Toole’s new book is a heartfelt guide for those seeking inspiration and deeper spiritual connection as they navigate the twists and turns of life.
Consumers can purchase “Living on This Side of the Timeline: The Third Anthology” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Living on This Side of the Timeline: The Third Anthology,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories