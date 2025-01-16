Charles E. Smith Life Communities Reaffirms Commitment to LGBTQ+ Community with 2024 Platinum SAGECare Certification
North Bethesda, MD, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charles E. Smith Life Communities (CESLC) is pleased to announce that it has again achieved Platinum-level certification from SAGECare.
Platinum-level SAGECare certification indicates that at least 80 percent of CESLC’s associates successfully completed LGBTQ+ aging cultural competency training in the past year.
This designation, the highest level of recognition offered by SAGECare, underscores CESLC’s commitment to creating an inclusive environment for all older adults.
“I am incredibly proud of our associates’ efforts to maintain our Platinum SAGECare certification each year,” said CESLC President and CEO Bruce J. Lederman. Prioritizing earning this certification is directly tied to the values that guide us, and the badge is a visible reminder that offering a welcoming space to all LGBTQ+ older adults is of the highest priority.”
CESLC has also increased its focus on fostering an inclusive culture with a monthly support group for LGBTQ+ residents and allies. The group offers a safe space for participants to build connections, share stories, ask questions and contribute to activity planning across campus.
SAGECare training has equipped CESLC associates with additional tools to enhance the provision of compassionate, person-centered care for all residents.
SAGECare is a division of SAGE, the nation’s largest and oldest organization dedicated to improving the lives of LGBTQ+ older adults.
