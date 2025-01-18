Future Horizons Releases "The Autism Nest Model: An Inclusive Education Framework for Autistic Children, 2nd Edition"

Shirley Cohen earned a PhD in developmental psychology from Teachers College, Columbia. She taught children with autism before joining Hunter College. She held several roles such as Director of the CUNY/NYS Regional Center for Autism and Chair of Special Education. Dr. Cohen co-edited a book on the Nest program and retired in 2011. Allison Graham Brown, Executive Director of the Nest Support Project at NYU, has been a member of the Nest community since 2006, supporting its launch in Denmark.