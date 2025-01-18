Charity Tea Helps to House Stray Dogs in Clearwater
Clearwater, FL, January 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, February 15 at 3:00pm, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center, in partnership with Safe Paws Animal Rescue, will host a Charity Tea Party to collect in-kind donations for the rescue. Guests are encouraged to bring donations of dog supplies for the foster homes which help get abandoned pups off the streets.
Safe Paws was established in 2018 with the purpose of saving abandoned dogs. As Safe Paws is completely volunteer-based, foster homes for these dogs are a vital part of their operations. Donations collected at the Charity Tea will go to the foster homes that are helping save the lives of these companions.
According to Pinellas County Animal Services, there were over 3,000 stray dogs turned over to shelters in Pinellas County in 2024. With the work of all of the rescues and shelters, 78% were safely adopted or returned to their owners.
“We are happy to be able to help organizations like Safe Paws Rescue,” said Tracy Hawkins, Director of the CCV Center. “They really do work hard to save the lives of stray animals, so anything we can do to support them in their mission is very important to us.”
If you would like to attend the Charity Tea Party benefiting Safe Paws Animal Rescue, please contact Tracy Hawkins at 727-316-5309 or CCVcenter@ccvfl.org to RSVP.
About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:
The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center and its facilities.
About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:
The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center and its facilities.
