VMC Announces Exciting Expansion and Introduction of a Luxury Brand in 2025
Toledo, OH, January 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- VMC Management is proud to announce its continued growth and evolution under the dynamic leadership of Chief Operating Officer Selena Vivas. Beginning in 2025, VMC will expand its portfolio into Houston, Texas, and California, marking a significant milestone as the company ventures further into the conventional market.
As part of this exciting development, VMC is launching a new luxury brand designed to redefine excellence in property management. This brand reflects VMC's unwavering commitment to "Elevating Spaces and Enriching Lives."
The luxury brand will focus on delivering exceptional living experiences, offering unparalleled service, and creating vibrant communities that enhance the quality of life for residents. This initiative solidifies VMC's position as an innovative leader in the industry, bridging the gap between functionality and sophistication.
"We are thrilled to expand our footprint into new markets and introduce a brand that embodies the future of property management," said Selena Vives, COO of VMC Management. "This is an exciting time for our company as we continue to elevate the standards of our industry."
Stay tuned for more updates as VMC sets a new benchmark in property management, redefining luxury living and community-focused excellence.
About VMC Management
VMC Management is a leader in property management and development with over 40 years of experience. Known for its dedication to innovation, servant leadership, and community enrichment, VMC is committed to creating exceptional living environments while fostering strong relationships with residents and stakeholders.
As part of this exciting development, VMC is launching a new luxury brand designed to redefine excellence in property management. This brand reflects VMC's unwavering commitment to "Elevating Spaces and Enriching Lives."
The luxury brand will focus on delivering exceptional living experiences, offering unparalleled service, and creating vibrant communities that enhance the quality of life for residents. This initiative solidifies VMC's position as an innovative leader in the industry, bridging the gap between functionality and sophistication.
"We are thrilled to expand our footprint into new markets and introduce a brand that embodies the future of property management," said Selena Vives, COO of VMC Management. "This is an exciting time for our company as we continue to elevate the standards of our industry."
Stay tuned for more updates as VMC sets a new benchmark in property management, redefining luxury living and community-focused excellence.
About VMC Management
VMC Management is a leader in property management and development with over 40 years of experience. Known for its dedication to innovation, servant leadership, and community enrichment, VMC is committed to creating exceptional living environments while fostering strong relationships with residents and stakeholders.
Contact
Vistula Management CompanyContact
Jody Pickett
419-242-2300
www.vmc.org/
cell: 419-309-2535
Jody Pickett
419-242-2300
www.vmc.org/
cell: 419-309-2535
Multimedia
Categories