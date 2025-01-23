Author Rodney Dwayne Butler’s New Book "The Nexus Graft" is a Gripping Novel That Follows Mankind’s Battle Against a Dangerous Alien Race That Plans to Destroy the Earth

Recent release “The Nexus Graft” from Page Publishing author Rodney Dwayne Butler is a thrilling sci-fi tale that centers around an alien invasion by a race called the Sventii, who plan to use up Earth’s resources and destroy the planet. But after humans develop a way to communicate with animals and lead them into battle, the tide of the war changes, and soon mankind gains the upper hand.