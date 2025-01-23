Author Rodney Dwayne Butler’s New Book "The Nexus Graft" is a Gripping Novel That Follows Mankind’s Battle Against a Dangerous Alien Race That Plans to Destroy the Earth
Recent release “The Nexus Graft” from Page Publishing author Rodney Dwayne Butler is a thrilling sci-fi tale that centers around an alien invasion by a race called the Sventii, who plan to use up Earth’s resources and destroy the planet. But after humans develop a way to communicate with animals and lead them into battle, the tide of the war changes, and soon mankind gains the upper hand.
Texarkana, AR, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rodney Dwayne Butler, a loving husband of forty-five years and father of two, as well as an accomplished speaker who holds a BS degree in physics from the University of Louisiana at Monroe, has completed his new book, “The Nexus Graft”: a riveting story of mankind’s stand against an invading alien race, whose final hopes rest on a new technology that allows them to communicate with animals in order to fight side by side against the advanced aliens.
“In the future, a star-faring race called the Sventii, convinced of their own superiority, have conquered and subjugated every race they’ve encountered in our galaxy,” writes Butler. “When they come to Terra (Earth), they do so fully intending to enslave or annihilate mankind and use the planet’s resources, leaving a dying husk behind. Their advanced technology decimates all of mankind’s defenses.
“With billions killed in the first year and a half, mankind’s last hope is all but gone when a remarkable discovery is made. The Nexus Graft gives mankind the ability to mentally communicate with animals. This allows the formation of battle groups, led by an experienced military officer and made up of a select group of animals. These primitive assault groups are completely ignored by the energy shields and advanced technology of the Sventii.
“Now there is renewed hope for mankind’s guerrilla-warfare offensive strategy against the Sventii! Battle Group Undaunted, move out!”
Published by Page Publishing, Rodney Dwayne Butler’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this epic journey of humanity’s survival in the face of overwhelming odds. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Nexus Graft” is sure to keep the pages turning, making it a must-read for fans of the science-fiction genre.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Nexus Graft” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
