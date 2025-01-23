Author Ronald E. Hagen’s New Book, “Catspaw: The Girty, McKee, and Elliott Families, and Indian Negotiations on the American Frontier 1710-1778,” is Released
Recent release “Catspaw: The Girty, McKee, and Elliott Families, and Indian Negotiations on the American Frontier 1710-1778” from Page Publishing author Ronald E. Hagen is a fascinating exploration of negotiations with Native Americans during the earliest days of the American frontier, revealing how three families became an integral part in these conversations.
Eugene, OR, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ronald E. Hagen, who has worked for the US Department of State, the US Department of Energy, the East-West Center (Hawaii), and King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (Saudi Arabia), has completed his new book, “Catspaw: The Girty, McKee, and Elliott Families, and Indian Negotiations on the American Frontier 1710-1778”: a compelling look at how three prominent families became an integral part of negotiations between the Native Americans and the British government prior to the American Revolution, with members later defecting to join the British Army.
“Members of the Girty, McKee, and Elliott families were actively involved in Indian-white diplomacy in the American Northwest from before the 1730s to the end of the War of 1812,” writes Hagen. “The involvement included as many as five generations in the families. Family members started out as fur traders with several Indian nations, but their careers gradually evolved into serving as agents and negotiators for the British government. They were actively involved in seven frontier wars and would eventually contribute to efforts to set up what was, in effect, a buffer Indian state located between the United States and British-governed Canada.
“The book ‘Catspaw’ covers the first half of the families’ involvement in British-Indian affairs. It concludes in the spring of 1778 when members of the three families defected from working with the Americans to joining the British in promoting frontier war against the Americans. To the Americans, the defection was an act of treason. To the British and later the Canadians, it was an act of loyalty.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ronald E. Hagen’s enthralling tale will transport readers back in time to discover how these early dealings with Native Americans transpired, and the lasting impact these negotiations still have to this day. Drawing upon years of professional research, “Catspaw” is a must-read for anyone interested in the history of early Native American relations with the British colonies.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Catspaw: The Girty, McKee, and Elliott Families, and Indian Negotiations on the American Frontier 1710-1778” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Members of the Girty, McKee, and Elliott families were actively involved in Indian-white diplomacy in the American Northwest from before the 1730s to the end of the War of 1812,” writes Hagen. “The involvement included as many as five generations in the families. Family members started out as fur traders with several Indian nations, but their careers gradually evolved into serving as agents and negotiators for the British government. They were actively involved in seven frontier wars and would eventually contribute to efforts to set up what was, in effect, a buffer Indian state located between the United States and British-governed Canada.
“The book ‘Catspaw’ covers the first half of the families’ involvement in British-Indian affairs. It concludes in the spring of 1778 when members of the three families defected from working with the Americans to joining the British in promoting frontier war against the Americans. To the Americans, the defection was an act of treason. To the British and later the Canadians, it was an act of loyalty.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ronald E. Hagen’s enthralling tale will transport readers back in time to discover how these early dealings with Native Americans transpired, and the lasting impact these negotiations still have to this day. Drawing upon years of professional research, “Catspaw” is a must-read for anyone interested in the history of early Native American relations with the British colonies.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Catspaw: The Girty, McKee, and Elliott Families, and Indian Negotiations on the American Frontier 1710-1778” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories