Author Ronald E. Hagen’s New Book, “Catspaw: The Girty, McKee, and Elliott Families, and Indian Negotiations on the American Frontier 1710-1778,” is Released

Recent release “Catspaw: The Girty, McKee, and Elliott Families, and Indian Negotiations on the American Frontier 1710-1778” from Page Publishing author Ronald E. Hagen is a fascinating exploration of negotiations with Native Americans during the earliest days of the American frontier, revealing how three families became an integral part in these conversations.