Author Andy King’s New Book, “My Life or Not: The Legend of El Rey,” Documents the Author’s Time as a Nonofficial Cover Working for the Cia in Latin America

Recent release “My Life or Not: The Legend of El Rey” from Page Publishing author Andy King is a gripping true account that follows the author’s seven years while working undercover for the CIA in Latin America. But after his time undercover ends, the author is suddenly faced with an even harder life as he goes into hiding while wanted in several countries.