Author Andy King’s New Book, “My Life or Not: The Legend of El Rey,” Documents the Author’s Time as a Nonofficial Cover Working for the Cia in Latin America
Recent release “My Life or Not: The Legend of El Rey” from Page Publishing author Andy King is a gripping true account that follows the author’s seven years while working undercover for the CIA in Latin America. But after his time undercover ends, the author is suddenly faced with an even harder life as he goes into hiding while wanted in several countries.
Leander, TX, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Andy King, who worked as a nonofficial cover for the CIA in Latin America and has been in hiding for thirty-five years, has completed his new book, “My Life or Not: The Legend of El Rey”: a stunning autobiographical account that details the actions the author took while undercover in Latin America that led to his life in hiding.
“This is the story of my seven years undercover for the CIA,” writes King. “I worked for the Medellin cartel this entire time helping Pablo Escobar expand his empire. I also did missions for Fidel Castro, Manuel Noriega, the Sandinistas, and the Contras. I was in Grenada during the US invasion. I might have been the last to fly the Pirate Black in the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. I rewrote the history of Latin America in many cases. What I had done would be impossible for them to explain away.”
Published by Page Publishing, Andy King’s stunning tale will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page as they discover the shocking truth of what the author endured and did while undercover. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “My Life or Not” is a must-read for anyone interested in the true stories surrounding the dangerous line of work that being uncover can bring.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “My Life or Not: The Legend of El Rey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
