Author Molly Thatcher’s New Book, "Sojourner's Moon," is a Compelling Sci-Fi Novel Centered Around the Clash Between Human Space Colonists and an Alien Species

Recent release “Sojourner's Moon” from Covenant Books author Molly Thatcher is a captivating tale that follows a group of human colonists who head out into the unknown reaches of space to find a new home for mankind. But when they attempt to establish their colony, they discover an alien race that fights back to protect their home.