Author Molly Thatcher’s New Book, "Sojourner's Moon," is a Compelling Sci-Fi Novel Centered Around the Clash Between Human Space Colonists and an Alien Species

New York, NY, January 23, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Molly Thatcher, who served in the US Army, ran for Congress, and has an established professional background as an aerospace engineer, has completed her new book, "Sojourner's Moon": a riveting novel that follows mankind's last stand as a group of human colonists are sent to find a new home planet for humanity in the outer reaches of space, only to become hostile invaders to a native alien species."Due to global warming, and the existential threat to human life on earth, the lead government on earth is tasked with selecting four young brilliant women to carry out earth's mission to perpetuate the human existence in the cosmos, by establishing a new colony in space," writes Thatcher."As a consequence to that mission, an alien society discovers that its natural home and planet are under siege by an unprovoked and surprise assault, by a determined and aggressive contingent of earth's colonists who now realize they have nowhere else to go."In order to establish a new colony on the planet, and in the desperate hope to save the people of earth, the colonists have no choice but to invade and threaten the alien society they find in their way."The alien society, having no choice except to defend their homeland and planet, attempt to preserve their culture, and stop the humans from encroaching on their lives and possibly destroy their planet."Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Molly Thatcher's new book is a thought-provoking novel that will transport readers as they follow along on this enthralling space epic, where the future of mankind and alienkind each hang in the balance. Expertly paced and full of suspense, "Sojourner's Moon" is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.Readers can purchase "Sojourner's Moon" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.