Author Rhonda Mantooth Craig’s New Book, “Rewire Your Brain: When Science and God's Word Agree,” Connects Science and God’s Word for Positive Rewire, Neuroplasticity

Recent release “Rewire Your Brain: When Science and God's Word Agree” from Covenant Books author Rhonda Mantooth Craig is a compelling and thought-provoking look at the ways in which readers can take simple steps each day to rewire their brain in order to develop a closer relationship with God and manifest a reality of their own design.