Author Rhonda Mantooth Craig’s New Book, “Rewire Your Brain: When Science and God's Word Agree,” Connects Science and God’s Word for Positive Rewire, Neuroplasticity
Recent release “Rewire Your Brain: When Science and God's Word Agree” from Covenant Books author Rhonda Mantooth Craig is a compelling and thought-provoking look at the ways in which readers can take simple steps each day to rewire their brain in order to develop a closer relationship with God and manifest a reality of their own design.
Enid, OK, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rhonda Mantooth Craig, a loving white, mother, and grandmother who holds a bachelor’s degree in education and taught elementary school for almost thirty years before retiring, has completed her new book, “Rewire Your Brain: When Science and God's Word Agree”: a captivating discussion exploring the possibilities behind the science of neuroplasticity and how it can be used to connect with the Lord and his Holy Word.
“As I pondered the word declaration, I came across information on the Internet about neuroplasticity—rewiring your brain,” shares Rhonda. “As I delved into the scientific information online about neuroplasticity, I was struck by how science was now advocating and indeed proving what we who believe and are guided by biblical truths have always known: ‘As a man thinks in his heart, so is he’ (Proverbs 23:7 KJV).”
The author continues, “Armed with neuroplasticity information, I began to write daily messages to myself every morning and declare them out loud several times a day to rewire my brain, and I included the truth to stand on from biblical scriptures. Then I began to share these with my family; then some of my friends; and finally, I created a Facebook page called ‘Rhonda’s Rewire.’ This collection of my declared rewires is an endeavor I felt led by my Creator, God Almighty, to accomplish.
“My prayer is that these positive rewire declarations will bless the participant. Very often, when we need to know where to look for a positive scripture to help us through a situation, we do not know where to look. Hopefully, these declarations will not only rewire our brain for positivity but provide snippets of God’s positive Word as truths to stand on in our daily life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rhonda Mantooth Craig’s new book uses the author’s everyday experiences, life lessons, and scriptures to connect with the science of positive neuroplasticity. Through following in Rhonda’s example, readers will find the tools and encouragement they need to be blessed by the words of God and science in order to achieve lasting spiritual and mental health.
Readers can purchase “Rewire Your Brain: When Science and God's Word Agree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“As I pondered the word declaration, I came across information on the Internet about neuroplasticity—rewiring your brain,” shares Rhonda. “As I delved into the scientific information online about neuroplasticity, I was struck by how science was now advocating and indeed proving what we who believe and are guided by biblical truths have always known: ‘As a man thinks in his heart, so is he’ (Proverbs 23:7 KJV).”
The author continues, “Armed with neuroplasticity information, I began to write daily messages to myself every morning and declare them out loud several times a day to rewire my brain, and I included the truth to stand on from biblical scriptures. Then I began to share these with my family; then some of my friends; and finally, I created a Facebook page called ‘Rhonda’s Rewire.’ This collection of my declared rewires is an endeavor I felt led by my Creator, God Almighty, to accomplish.
“My prayer is that these positive rewire declarations will bless the participant. Very often, when we need to know where to look for a positive scripture to help us through a situation, we do not know where to look. Hopefully, these declarations will not only rewire our brain for positivity but provide snippets of God’s positive Word as truths to stand on in our daily life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rhonda Mantooth Craig’s new book uses the author’s everyday experiences, life lessons, and scriptures to connect with the science of positive neuroplasticity. Through following in Rhonda’s example, readers will find the tools and encouragement they need to be blessed by the words of God and science in order to achieve lasting spiritual and mental health.
Readers can purchase “Rewire Your Brain: When Science and God's Word Agree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories