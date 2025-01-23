Author Stanley Ridlen’s New Book, "How Almighty God Can Use a Simple Guy," is a Poignant Memoir Containing a Series of Vignettes Detailing God’s Role in the Author’s Life

Recent release “How Almighty God Can Use a Simple Guy” from Covenant Books author Stanley Ridlen is a heartfelt and compelling autobiographical account that explores the ways in which God has had a lasting impact on the life of the author. Told through a collection of short stories, Ridlen aims to inspire others to open themselves up to the Lord’s influence so that they too may be saved.