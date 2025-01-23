Author Stanley Ridlen’s New Book, "How Almighty God Can Use a Simple Guy," is a Poignant Memoir Containing a Series of Vignettes Detailing God’s Role in the Author’s Life
Recent release “How Almighty God Can Use a Simple Guy” from Covenant Books author Stanley Ridlen is a heartfelt and compelling autobiographical account that explores the ways in which God has had a lasting impact on the life of the author. Told through a collection of short stories, Ridlen aims to inspire others to open themselves up to the Lord’s influence so that they too may be saved.
Kokomo, IN, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stanley Ridlen, who has worked as a police officer and later as an ER registered nurse, has completed his new book, “How Almighty God Can Use a Simple Guy”: a stirring collection of short stories that explores how God has had an incredible influence on the author’s life, providing him with both blessings and challenges on his path towards ultimate salvation.
“Over the last year and a half or two, the Lord has been leading me to share my stories, which in themselves don’t account for much,” writes Ridlen. “However, when I look at what the Lord has done, the stories are rich with His hand moving in different areas throughout my life, and His fingerprints are all over anything good that has come of me.”
The author continues, “‘How can I know that I am saved?’ This question is also one that I’ve grappled with over months, and I find that many other Christians do as well. I will toss a few ideas out at the beginning of this work, but I intend to be a little more detailed at the end. I’m not a seminary graduate or some type of theologian, but I am a simple man, and God has moved me in many ways, giving me some real answers to the two previous questions. While I’ve joked with some friends about these stories being mine and that they can’t have them, I’m quick to say that God is waiting to give them their own stories.
“These stories that I’ll share will not be in exact chronological order, as some overlap, and they will include things from my childhood. The focus will be on events after the age of fifty-six. Having been a believer in Jesus Christ since I was seventeen, much of my adult life was spent attempting to convince God that my way was best. For many of those years, I gave God most of the areas of my life, but that’s not what He commands.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stanley Ridlen’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on the author’s life journey, discovering the incredible ways that God has been there for him and guided him along his path to salvation. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “How Almighty God Can Use a Simple Guy” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to seek out the Lord and forge a connection with him so that they too may discover how he can save them.
Readers can purchase “How Almighty God Can Use a Simple Guy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
