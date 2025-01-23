Author Ronald W. Brisbee’s New Book, "Fighting Blind: Basic Study of Spirit Warfare," Invites Readers to Discover Their Role in the Ongoing Spiritual Fight
Recent release “Fighting Blind: Basic Study of Spirit Warfare” from Covenant Books author Ronald W. Brisbee is an eye-opening exploration of the unseen spiritual warfare occurring at all times. Through providing insight into this reality, Brisbee encourages readers to take up their own personal fight with God by their side.
Coudersport, PA, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ronald W. Brisbee has completed his new book, “Fighting Blind: Basic Study of Spirit Warfare”: a compelling discussion surrounding the spiritual war being waged amongst modern society, and every reader’s individual part in combating the darkness in God’s name.
“It’s not all about us,” writes Brisbee. “Reality is unseen by the human eye. Spirit warfare is reality. The truth is that we are in the middle of it, and we are the objective. Because we are in the middle and we are the objective does not mean that we do not have a role or responsibility in the spiritual fight. We must fight this spiritual battle personally, in spirit, and do it with all commitment. Only by the mighty grace of God do we have all we need to not be fighting blind.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ronald W. Brisbee’s new book is an enlightening guide is a clarion call for readers to take part on a personal level to commit their spirit to the fight. Based upon Biblical research and personal observations, “Fighting Blind” is a power tool for anyone seeking to forge a lasting relationship with God in order to turn the tide against sin.
Readers can purchase “Fighting Blind: Basic Study of Spirit Warfare” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“It’s not all about us,” writes Brisbee. “Reality is unseen by the human eye. Spirit warfare is reality. The truth is that we are in the middle of it, and we are the objective. Because we are in the middle and we are the objective does not mean that we do not have a role or responsibility in the spiritual fight. We must fight this spiritual battle personally, in spirit, and do it with all commitment. Only by the mighty grace of God do we have all we need to not be fighting blind.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ronald W. Brisbee’s new book is an enlightening guide is a clarion call for readers to take part on a personal level to commit their spirit to the fight. Based upon Biblical research and personal observations, “Fighting Blind” is a power tool for anyone seeking to forge a lasting relationship with God in order to turn the tide against sin.
Readers can purchase “Fighting Blind: Basic Study of Spirit Warfare” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories