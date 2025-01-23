Author Ronald W. Brisbee’s New Book, "Fighting Blind: Basic Study of Spirit Warfare," Invites Readers to Discover Their Role in the Ongoing Spiritual Fight

Recent release “Fighting Blind: Basic Study of Spirit Warfare” from Covenant Books author Ronald W. Brisbee is an eye-opening exploration of the unseen spiritual warfare occurring at all times. Through providing insight into this reality, Brisbee encourages readers to take up their own personal fight with God by their side.