Author Sheva Bouime’s New Book, "My Unique Learning Book in the USA," is a Unique Learning Book Designed for Kids Between the Ages of One to Five Years Old
Recent release “My Unique Learning Book in the USA” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sheva Bouime is a fun-filled educational resource that covers topics including the months of the year, the days of the week, and more.
New York, NY, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sheva Bouime has completed his new book, “My Unique Learning Book in the USA”: an educational book that makes learning an enjoyable adventure.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sheva Bouime’s engaging work features graphics with bright colors and interactive quizzes at the end of each section. Children of all ages will learn important lessons while remaining engaged throughout each dazzling page of the entire book.
Readers who wish to experience this useful work can purchase “My Unique Learning Book in the USA” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
