Author Grace Iordanov’s New Book, "Rethinking AI," is a Fascinating Deep Dive Designed to Help Readers Gain a Better Understanding of Generative Artificial Intelligence

Recent release “Rethinking AI” from Newman Springs Publishing author Grace Iordanov offers readers a unique and comprehensive look at the world of AI, focusing on how the technology works, its uses in different sectors, and what the future of AI might look like as it continues to develop. Also discussed is the topic of whether or not AI should be further developed in the first place.