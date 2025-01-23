Author Grace Iordanov’s New Book, "Rethinking AI," is a Fascinating Deep Dive Designed to Help Readers Gain a Better Understanding of Generative Artificial Intelligence
Recent release “Rethinking AI” from Newman Springs Publishing author Grace Iordanov offers readers a unique and comprehensive look at the world of AI, focusing on how the technology works, its uses in different sectors, and what the future of AI might look like as it continues to develop. Also discussed is the topic of whether or not AI should be further developed in the first place.
Redmond, WA, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Grace Iordanov, a young software developer and inventor, has completed her new book, “Rethinking AI”: a thought-provoking look at how AI technology works, and the ways in which it is poised to change various sectors of the business and educational worlds, bringing about change and innovation at a rapidly increasing rate.
Author Grace Iordanov has created several AI-based innovations that have been recognized by Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, Associated Press, Bloomberg, FOX, and PBS. She also invented a generative AI chatbot builder that helps development teams create generative AI chatbots, which is currently being used by several Fortune 500 companies. Grace has won computer science competitions at the state, national, and international levels with AI-based projects for humanitarian causes.
“‘Rethinking AI’ aims to change people’s perspective about artificial intelligence from being fear- or sensation-based to being knowledge- and fact-based,” writes Iordanov. “Too many people in today’s world are fearful of AI, yet they do not understand how it works at any level. ‘Rethinking AI’ aims to change this view by offering an inside perspective in the field of AI to explain the logic behind how many of the most important AI algorithms work without heavy mathematics. It shares answers to some of the most pressing questions about the emerging use of AI in certain industries, along with a debate on the safety and ethics of AI for the future.”
In “Rethinking AI,” readers will learn how some of the most important algorithms, which serve as the basis for large language models like ChatGPT, work, such as convolutional neural networks, recurrent neural networks, and generative adversarial networks. “Rethinking AI” also provides a roadmap to the reader through the different sections of the world of AI, containing algorithms that can be used to solve many different problems. In the process, readers will learn about the methods for how data is prepared and inserted into the algorithms so they can get a complete perspective on how AI works. The types of AI algorithms covered include linear regression, classification, clustering, and deep learning.
“Rethinking AI” also explores the ethics and use of different AI algorithms in various fields, along with questions regarding each of them, specifically focusing on the sectors of education, government, and business, which are poised to receive the most disruption from AI in the future. Iordanov also discusses the current research in the field of AI and whether AI should continue to be developed.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Grace Iordanov’s engaging series will help to demystify the concepts and algorithms of artificial intelligence, allowing readers from all walks of life gain an understanding of how this complex technology works as it becomes an ever-increasing part of daily life. Based upon years of professional research and observation, Iordanov shares her work in the hopes of alleviating the fears of AI that people can often have, helping them to see the future that this new and exciting technology can bring about.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Rethinking AI" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
