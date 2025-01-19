Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Minnesota Self Storage Facility
Minneapolis, MN, January 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke, Matt Haugen, and Nathan Gottlieb of Argus Self Storage Advisors are excited to announce the successful sale of TCJ Storage Solutions & Commercial Suites in St. Cloud, Minnesota. This versatile facility offers a mix of self-storage units, business suites, and outdoor storage options, catering to the diverse needs of both personal and commercial clients in the area. Situated on a 10-acre site, the facility also presents significant opportunities for future expansion. The buyers, entering the self-storage industry for the first time, aim to enhance the property's value through improved operations and strategic revenue management.
Tom, Alex, Matt and Nathan are the Minnesota, Iowa and North and South Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
