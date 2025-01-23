Author Cherissa Arrington’s New Book, “The Rhythms of My Soul: A Commonplace Book,” Shares Her Personal Journey and Encourages Readers to Seek Happiness in Life
Recent release “The Rhythms of My Soul: A Commonplace Book” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cherissa Arrington is a captivating memoir that sheds light on the author’s experience of healing from past trauma and building a beautiful life for herself.
Middlesex, NJ, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cherissa Arrington, a licensed cosmetologist in her home state of New Jersey, has completed her new book, “The Rhythms of My Soul: A Commonplace Book”: an empowering work that highlights the importance of believing in a brighter future.
Author Cherissa Arrington has spent the past couple of years studying courage, overcoming shame, overcoming guilt, overcoming hurt, breaking generational curses, and healing the mind, the heart, the body, and the soul. Arrington also gained knowledge on how to heal from past traumas and how to release those traumas, moving on to a healthier way of life. This first book is her way of pushing through all that, following the rhythm of the pathway to her soul’s freedom, and sharing that wisdom with others.
Just as the title says, it’s a commonplace book on how she saw it, how it helped and guided her on her healing journey. She hopes that this book encourages readers, enlightens them, and blesses them on their journey.
Arrington writes, “Have you ever seen dried-up tears on a face? That is the evidence that something painful has been here. That is also evidence that something great is about to grow from this pain. Your tears are seeds to your soul. That tearstained ashy face will glow with joy again, Your beautiful smile will appear again through the ashes.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Cherissa Arrington’s impactful work helps readers learn how to overcome their pasts and propel themselves toward a happier tomorrow.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “The Rhythms of My Soul: A Commonplace Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
