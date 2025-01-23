David R. Gilchrist, PhD, LLM, SJD’s New Book, “Regulating Big Tech,” is a Fascinating Exploration of the Clash Between the Law and Technological Innovations
Fuquay Varina, NC, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author David R. Gilchrist, PhD, LLM, SJD, who holds a doctorate of juridical science in corporate and business law from Delaware Law School at Widener University, has completed his most recent book, “Regulating Big Tech: The Analysis of Competition to Remedy Nineteenth-Century Legal Restraint for Twenty-first Century Innovation”: a compelling examination of the challenges in using the law to regulate global tech giants in the modern world.
“Daily global news supports the relevant importance of well-considered solutions to regulating Big Tech in response to the clash of constitutional restraint, agency regulation, and corporate actions,” writes Gilchrist. “Technology’s innovative networks have invaded business and economic structures. The simple has morphed into the complex while no effective method of meaningful enforcement is found within current law.
“Legal immunity grants expansive freedom from accountability and corporate responsibility; the ramifications are far reaching, and widespread; indeed, worldwide. Cultural norms of national regimes shape their approach to violations of anticompetitive activity. The United States solely has criminal restraining regulatory enforcement. Why is that? How effective is the civil restraining enforcement? The media publicizes financial fines intended to restrain and yet are corporately considered merely the cost of doing business. The public’s accommodation becomes inevitable as the legal system loopholes surpass any legal restraint while hoodwinking deception slow walks the penalizing remedy.
“The objective herein is to effectively distill humanity’s psyche through the lens of history, sociology, law, and economics giving the reader a rich and comprehensive understanding of foundational status quo and a context for implementing retaliatory strategy. At stake is the consequential welfare of consumers who find themselves in uncharted territory, without effective advocacy. The resultant challenging competition marketplace is a difficult environment for consumers and competitors alike.”
Published by Fulton Books, David R. Gilchrist, PhD, LLM, SJD’s book offers readers an eye-opening exploration to inspire critical thought surrounding the future of law, technology, and innovation. Drawing upon years of historical research and personal observations, Gilchrist shares his work with the hope of encouraging readers to consider their role in shaping the laws that govern both them and big tech.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Regulating Big Tech: The Analysis of Competition to Remedy Nineteenth-Century Legal Restraint for Twenty-first Century Innovation” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Daily global news supports the relevant importance of well-considered solutions to regulating Big Tech in response to the clash of constitutional restraint, agency regulation, and corporate actions,” writes Gilchrist. “Technology’s innovative networks have invaded business and economic structures. The simple has morphed into the complex while no effective method of meaningful enforcement is found within current law.
“Legal immunity grants expansive freedom from accountability and corporate responsibility; the ramifications are far reaching, and widespread; indeed, worldwide. Cultural norms of national regimes shape their approach to violations of anticompetitive activity. The United States solely has criminal restraining regulatory enforcement. Why is that? How effective is the civil restraining enforcement? The media publicizes financial fines intended to restrain and yet are corporately considered merely the cost of doing business. The public’s accommodation becomes inevitable as the legal system loopholes surpass any legal restraint while hoodwinking deception slow walks the penalizing remedy.
“The objective herein is to effectively distill humanity’s psyche through the lens of history, sociology, law, and economics giving the reader a rich and comprehensive understanding of foundational status quo and a context for implementing retaliatory strategy. At stake is the consequential welfare of consumers who find themselves in uncharted territory, without effective advocacy. The resultant challenging competition marketplace is a difficult environment for consumers and competitors alike.”
Published by Fulton Books, David R. Gilchrist, PhD, LLM, SJD’s book offers readers an eye-opening exploration to inspire critical thought surrounding the future of law, technology, and innovation. Drawing upon years of historical research and personal observations, Gilchrist shares his work with the hope of encouraging readers to consider their role in shaping the laws that govern both them and big tech.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Regulating Big Tech: The Analysis of Competition to Remedy Nineteenth-Century Legal Restraint for Twenty-first Century Innovation” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories