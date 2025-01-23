Rhonda Ward’s New Book, "In the Nick of Time," is a Beautiful Novel That Follows One Woman’s Transformative Experience in Finding Love After Loss Once More
Clairton, PA, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rhonda Ward, a loving mother of two who has always had a passion for creating art, has completed her most recent book, “In the Nick of Time”: a poignant and heartfelt tale that centers around one woman’s journey with love, and the important lessons on life and happiness that one man provided her to last a lifetime.
“As we sat on the hood of his car looking out at the waves in the moonlight, we both took a deep breath and relaxed,” writes Ward. “It had been a very busy, crazy week, and we had just escaped to end the week in a quiet way. He spoke so softly to me, and as he put his arm around my shoulder, we kissed. In the quiet of that moment, I reflected back on our meeting and the last couple of weeks—seemingly impossible on our meeting to this amazing moment. As I reflected back over the last two weeks, I realized how much our lives had changed. He brought a calm and sure way of working with everyone that it did not seem like work. He could make me smile almost effortlessly.
“As we parted the evening, I found myself thinking about how much fun life would be with him and how much my parents would like him. I shocked myself with these thoughts. I barely knew him, yet I could imagine my life with him. With a smile on my face, I changed and climbed into bed with a smile on my face.
“You never know where or when that one person that would have the most impact on your life would enter your life. You must be open, heart and soul, and ready to see him and celebrate the chance you have at a unique and shared life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rhonda Ward’s book is a heartfelt tribute to the power that love can have to transform and change a person, so long as they are willing and open to whatever path love might take them. Emotionally stirring and character-driven, “In the Nick of Time” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to be receptive to love in whatever form it may appear.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “In the Nick of Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
