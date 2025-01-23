Patricia Baker’s New Book, "Rowan's Dilemma," is a Charming Tale That Follows an Inventive Elf Who Creates a Brand-New Machine to Help Solve a Candy Cane Crisis
Culpeper, VA, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Patricia Baker, a retired educator and a national board-certified teacher with nearly forty years of teaching experience, has completed her most recent book, “Rowan's Dilemma”: a captivating story that centers around Rowan, an elf who is not very happy with his posting at the North Pole. But after causing a severe delay and threatening the candy cane supply, Rowan invents a brand-new modernized solution to help solve his problem and get the Christmas preparations back on track.
Over the course of her career, author Patricia Baker taught pre-K through graduate school in a number of locations, including New Jersey, Iceland, Japan, Okinawa, Italy, and her last twenty-six years teaching in Virginia. Soon after retiring, Mrs. Baker was elected to her first term on the county school board. She is currently serving her third term and during her tenure, served as chairman four times. Currently, the author and her husband reside in Culpeper County, Virginia, having been blessed with two daughters and six grandchildren.
“Most children would love to be in charge of Santa’s candy cane workshop, but not Rowan!” writes Baker. “Rowan has a super huge problem and not a lot of time to find a solution. Join Rowan on his chapter-by-chapter journey to discover how to accept his responsibility and use critical thinking to solve his problem! Some things Rowan cannot change, so he must apply what he knows to discover a new way to approach his problem. What special interests and skills could help Rowan? Will he ever be happy? Follow Rowan’s ideas to see what else might be in his future.”
Published by Fulton Books, Patricia Baker’s book will help introduce young readers to some exciting STEM ideas as they follow along on Rowan’s journey to use science and technology to help fix the mess he helped create. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Baker’s story to life, “Rowan’s Dilemma” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, helping them to discover that there is always more than one solution to every problem.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Rowan's Dilemma” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Media Relations
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories