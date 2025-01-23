Barbara Torre’s New Book, “The Adventures of Stinky & Frisky: The Dream,” is a Charming Tale That Follows Stinky the Cat on a Wild Adventure to Find Something to Eat
Bay Shore, NY, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Barbara Torre, a lifelong cat lover who lives on Long Island in New York, has completed her most recent book, “The Adventures of Stinky & Frisky: The Dream”: a captivating story that centers around a cat who sets off to find a meal when his owner won’t wake up to feed him breakfast.
“All Stinky wants to do is have breakfast, but the lady who feeds him won’t wake up,” writes Torre. “What’s a cat to do? Stinky decides to sit and wait for her to awaken and has the most bizarre experience. Was it real or was it a dream?”
Published by Fulton Books, Barbara Torre’s book will take readers on a riveting journey as they follow Stinky’s exciting adventure all over town to find a good meal all on his own. Will Stinky succeed, or will he find himself with nothing but an empty belly and disappointment?
With colorful artwork to help bring Torre’s story to life, “The Adventures of Stinky & Frisky: The Dream” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this endearing feline fable over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Adventures of Stinky & Frisky: The Dream” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
