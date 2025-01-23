Deacon Rick Wagner’s Newly Released “Fifty MORE Homilies from the Deacon’s Desk” is a Thought-Provoking Collection of Inspirational Sermons
“Fifty MORE Homilies from the Deacon’s Desk” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deacon Rick Wagner is a compelling compilation of scripture-based homilies offering instruction, inspiration, and practical applications for living out the gospel message in daily life.
Indianapolis, IN, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Fifty MORE Homilies from the Deacon’s Desk”: an engaging continuation of the Homilies series which shares faith-based reflections that resonate with readers across all walks of life. “Fifty MORE Homilies from the Deacon’s Desk” is the creation of published author, Deacon Rick Wagner, who has spent over thirty-five years working as a teacher, coach, and administrator in Catholic high schools. He has served as principal at two different Catholic high schools in the Indianapolis area.
Deacon Rick served as the director of the Permanent Deacon Formation program for Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology for three years before returning to the high school scene and is currently serving as president of St. Theodore Guerin High School in Noblesville, Indiana.
He was ordained in 2012 and is assigned to St. Pius X Parish in Indianapolis.
He has published two additional books, "Remember What’s Important" (2011) and "Fifty Homilies from the Deacon’s Desk" (2016).
Wagner shares, “Deacon Rick was ordained a permanent deacon in the Catholic Church in 2012. He has delivered hundreds of homilies since that time. He preaches regularly at his home parish of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Indianapolis, Indiana, as well at school Masses at St. Theodore Guerin High School in Noblesville, Indiana, where he serves as president.
“Deacon Rick believes scripture-based homilies should focus on one or more of the following: instruction, inspiration, or practical application. As for his homilies, Deacon Rick says, 'I will occasionally devote an entire homily to instruction, but the vast majority focus on practical application. In other words, how can we live out the gospel message in our everyday lives? I hope all my homilies offer a bit of inspiration.'
“Deacon Rick’s homilies capture the joys and challenges of being a husband, father, and educator. He embraces his role as an evangelist and encourages all the faithful to do the same. His homilies offer them guidance on being God’s storytellers as well.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deacon Rick Wagner’s new book is an uplifting resource for readers seeking guidance, inspiration, and a deeper connection to their faith.
Consumers can purchase “Fifty MORE Homilies from the Deacon’s Desk” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fifty MORE Homilies from the Deacon’s Desk,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
