Charles Frederick Tolbert’s Newly Released “Systematic Theology through the Spiritual Eye Volume IV” is an In-Depth Exploration of Christian Doctrine
“Systematic Theology through the Spiritual Eye Volume IV: Introduction, Hybrid, School Interaction Walking Your Vision University/Academy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Apostle Charles Frederick Tolbert, DivM, EdM, EdD, PhD, Retired US Army is a comprehensive resource designed to integrate systematic theology with modern educational methods and global outreach.
Oakland Park, FL, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Systematic Theology through the Spiritual Eye Volume IV: Introduction, Hybrid, School Interaction Walking Your Vision University/Academy”: an enlightening examination of systematic theology that emphasizes the significance of a coherent understanding of Christian doctrines. “Systematic Theology through the Spiritual Eye Volume IV: Introduction, Hybrid, School Interaction Walking Your Vision University/Academy” is the creation of published author, Apostle Charles Frederick Tolbert, DivM, EdM, EdD, PhD, Retired US Army, a retired master sergeant in the US Army. He has a bachelor’s degree in organizational effectiveness from the University of Maryland, earned his master’s degree in theology in Logos University, master of education technology in American Intercontinental University, his EdD in educational leadership in Nova SE University, and his PhD in philosophy from Aidan University.
Tolbert shares, “Systematic theology is a discipline of Christian theology that formulates an orderly, rational, and coherent account of the doctrines of the Christian faith. It addresses issues such as what the Bible teaches about certain topics or what is true about God and his universe.
“Our intention is to bring ministries into a global virtual reality hybrid school/university system, where there is homeschooling, teaching in the assembly, and combining it in the classrooms with on-the-job training. Walking Your Vision University teaching is systematic theology.
“There are 195 countries in which we will expand this training over the period of five to ten years. The above paragraph is the summation of our mission statement.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle Charles Frederick Tolbert, DivM, EdM, EdD, PhD, Retired US Army’s new book serves as a foundational text for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of Christian theology within a modern educational context.
Consumers can purchase “Systematic Theology through the Spiritual Eye Volume IV: Introduction, Hybrid, School Interaction Walking Your Vision University/Academy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Systematic Theology through the Spiritual Eye Volume IV: Introduction, Hybrid, School Interaction Walking Your Vision University/Academy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Tolbert shares, “Systematic theology is a discipline of Christian theology that formulates an orderly, rational, and coherent account of the doctrines of the Christian faith. It addresses issues such as what the Bible teaches about certain topics or what is true about God and his universe.
“Our intention is to bring ministries into a global virtual reality hybrid school/university system, where there is homeschooling, teaching in the assembly, and combining it in the classrooms with on-the-job training. Walking Your Vision University teaching is systematic theology.
“There are 195 countries in which we will expand this training over the period of five to ten years. The above paragraph is the summation of our mission statement.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle Charles Frederick Tolbert, DivM, EdM, EdD, PhD, Retired US Army’s new book serves as a foundational text for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of Christian theology within a modern educational context.
Consumers can purchase “Systematic Theology through the Spiritual Eye Volume IV: Introduction, Hybrid, School Interaction Walking Your Vision University/Academy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Systematic Theology through the Spiritual Eye Volume IV: Introduction, Hybrid, School Interaction Walking Your Vision University/Academy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories