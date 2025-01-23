Carolyn Elaine Hill’s Newly Released "Out of the Night" is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Journey of Transformation Through Faith
“Out of the Night” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carolyn Elaine Hill is an uplifting account of one woman’s path from emotional turmoil to spiritual renewal. Through God’s love and forgiveness, Hill shares a powerful message of hope and perseverance.
New York, NY, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Out of the Night,” a compelling and inspirational true story of overcoming life’s darkest moments through faith, forgiveness, and determination, is the creation of published author, Carolyn Elaine Hill.
Carolyn Elaine Hill shares, “This is a true story of how 'difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations.' After eating her heart out over things she had not caused, could not control, and would never be able to change, a high school teacher introduced her class to a poem called 'The Heart.' It painted an ugly picture in her mind…it was a picture of her! She decided then and there to get up off that desert floor and head for the 'Diamond Fields.'
“Diamonds she knew had to be discovered, mined, processed, and cut before they could shine in their innate glory. She was willing to make that investment and shares how she accomplished this through God’s love, her faith in Him, and her God-given need to forgive.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carolyn Elaine Hill’s new book is a touching reminder of the beauty that can emerge from life’s challenges and the transformative power of unwavering faith.
Consumers can purchase “Out of the Night” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Out of the Night,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Carolyn Elaine Hill shares, “This is a true story of how 'difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations.' After eating her heart out over things she had not caused, could not control, and would never be able to change, a high school teacher introduced her class to a poem called 'The Heart.' It painted an ugly picture in her mind…it was a picture of her! She decided then and there to get up off that desert floor and head for the 'Diamond Fields.'
“Diamonds she knew had to be discovered, mined, processed, and cut before they could shine in their innate glory. She was willing to make that investment and shares how she accomplished this through God’s love, her faith in Him, and her God-given need to forgive.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carolyn Elaine Hill’s new book is a touching reminder of the beauty that can emerge from life’s challenges and the transformative power of unwavering faith.
Consumers can purchase “Out of the Night” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Out of the Night,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories