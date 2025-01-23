Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser’s Newly Released "The Gift of Christmas" is a Heartfelt Tale of Love, Redemption, and Holiday Magic
“The Gift of Christmas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser is an enchanting story of two couples navigating love, personal challenges, and unexpected discoveries amidst the joy and spirit of the holiday season.
Kingston, WA, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Gift of Christmas”: a heartwarming blend of romance, mystery, and holiday cheer. “The Gift of Christmas” is the creation of published author, Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser, who lives in Washington State and is a firm believer in Jesus Christ. Her life mostly revolves around her family of two grown children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Taking road trips with a best friend is a vacation that she loves, especially if there is plenty of room for Christmas presents. She shares her home with a mini–Shih Tzu named Cocoa, who’s partially blind and a hilarious drama queen, providing hours of entertainment.
Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser shares, “Sparks flew the moment Franklin and Kathleen bumped into each other. Will opposites attract and lead to a cherished love, or will her substantial wealth and his disability shatter the relationship before it even blossoms?
“Raff and Maddie had grown up as best friends, and she believed they’d be together forever. But Raff left the town without a word, then suddenly returned after his father’s death some five years later. Will Raff be able to unscramble the baffling mysteries his father left him, including that skeleton key? Will he find redemption from this father? And is there room for romance in Raff’s life, or is he going to sell the farm and run away like he did five years ago?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser’s new book is a captivating installment to the “Romance in the Rockies” series.
Consumers can purchase “The Gift of Christmas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Gift of Christmas,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser shares, “Sparks flew the moment Franklin and Kathleen bumped into each other. Will opposites attract and lead to a cherished love, or will her substantial wealth and his disability shatter the relationship before it even blossoms?
“Raff and Maddie had grown up as best friends, and she believed they’d be together forever. But Raff left the town without a word, then suddenly returned after his father’s death some five years later. Will Raff be able to unscramble the baffling mysteries his father left him, including that skeleton key? Will he find redemption from this father? And is there room for romance in Raff’s life, or is he going to sell the farm and run away like he did five years ago?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser’s new book is a captivating installment to the “Romance in the Rockies” series.
Consumers can purchase “The Gift of Christmas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Gift of Christmas,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories