Sherri M. Parker’s Newly Released “The Donut Shop Chronicles: Lenny and the Donut Holes” is a Delightful and Whimsical Children’s Tale

Skiatook, OK, January 23, 2025 --( PR.com )-- “The Donut Shop Chronicles: Lenny and the Donut Holes”: an enchanting adventure in a delightful donut shop. “The Donut Shop Chronicles: Lenny and the Donut Holes” is the creation of published author, Sherri M. Parker, a former elementary teacher who lives in northeastern Oklahoma with her husband. She is the mother of three adult children and has one grandchild. She has always had a passion for reading which, over time, has developed into her love for writing children’s literature. In addition, she enjoys jogging, cooking, watching sports, and collecting vintage books.Parker shares, “Lenny lives in a donut shop, and there is nothing he enjoys more than donut holes. Every night he quietly watches as the baker works hard at making the donuts in hopes that just one donut hole drops to the floor. One night, an unexpected surprise awaited Lenny!”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherri M. Parker’s new book a lighthearted and engaging story sure to captivate young readers while encouraging them to embrace curiosity and the surprises life has to offer.Consumers can purchase “The Donut Shop Chronicles: Lenny and the Donut Holes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “The Donut Shop Chronicles: Lenny and the Donut Holes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.