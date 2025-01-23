Dr. Tarin N. Hyder’s Newly Released "Navigating Through, Not Around, Sadness" is an Insightful Guide to Help Children Understand and Process Their Emotions Effectively
“Navigating Through, Not Around, Sadness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Tarin N. Hyder is an empowering resource that offers practical techniques for fostering emotional resilience and healing in children and adults alike.
Fenton, MI, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Navigating Through, Not Around, Sadness”: an enlightening guide designed to help parents and caregivers equip children with the tools they need to navigate their emotions in a healthy and constructive way. “Navigating Through, Not Around, Sadness” is the creation of published author, Dr. Tarin N. Hyder, a daughter of God, wife, mother, Board-Certified Traditional Naturopathic Doctor, certified GAPS (Gut & Psychology Syndrome) Practitioner, PSYCH-K Facilitator, and a Reiki Practitioner. Together, she and her husband Caleb are proud owners of Nature’s Gateway, LLC, a holistic wellness center located in Hartland, Michigan.
Tarin loves spending time with her husband, daughter Kiersten, son CJ, and mom Teresa. She enjoys learning, attending educational conferences, reading, writing, and making magic in the kitchen.
Dr. Hyder shares, “Dear Parents,
“For most of us, we don’t know how to teach our children about their emotions because we weren’t taught about our emotions as children ourselves. Unbeknown to us, unless we became consciously aware and chose to step out of the programming, the wobbly foundation and broken tools so to speak that we were given as children to navigate through our emotions, will become the same foundation laid for our children.
“Most children are taught external sources as a means of emotional comfort. Children who are taught external sources for a means of emotional comfort become adults who seek external sources for a means of emotional comfort. For adults who struggle with symptoms of depression, anxiety, panic, etc., in most cases, the emotional root is connected all the way back to suppressed childhood memories.
“When we know better, we do better, and today, I am offering better. Healing begins on an internal level. To heal, we must go within. To go within, especially as children, we need a strong adult who can sit with us and guide us through our discomfort without trying to rescue us from it.
“In your hands, you hold the guide to the technique developed from my heart as a mother, and my knowledge as a board-certified naturopathic doctor. I have successfully implemented Hyder’s 5-Step Protocol in my home for my children and in my practice for clients. Utilizing this technique, you too can assist your children (and yourself) in finding, feeling, processing, releasing, and healing big emotions.
“With love,
“Dr. Hyder”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Tarin N. Hyder’s new book provides readers with an innovative and heartfelt approach to understanding and addressing emotional struggles. Grounded in her professional expertise and personal experiences, Dr. Hyder’s guide empowers families to break cycles of emotional suppression and foster lifelong emotional health.
Consumers can purchase “Navigating Through, Not Around, Sadness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Navigating Through, Not Around, Sadness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories