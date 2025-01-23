Mike Kipp’s Book "Multi-Colored Human?" is an Insightful Exploration of Diversity Aimed at Young Readers and Could be the Most Socially Impactful Children’s Book of 2025
“Multi-Colored Human?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mike Kipp is a unique children's book designed to help young minds understand and appreciate the beauty of diversity in skin color and race.
Dripping Springs, TX, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Multi-Colored Human?”: a thoughtful and engaging children’s book that encourages readers to view skin color and race from a fresh perspective. “Multi-Colored Human?” is the creation of published author, Mike Kipp, who has been involved in education for over four decades. As a teacher, coach, and athletic director, Coach Kipp, as he’s usually called, has had the opportunity to be involved with students from many different ethnic and economic backgrounds. He’s taught and coached in the city, the suburbs, small towns, and at a boarding school with students from all over the world.
Kipp shares, “'Multi-Colored Human' is a unique children’s book, written with the specific purpose of helping young developing minds learn to see predominant skin color and race in a different way than previous generations.
“Each page contains rhymes, thought-inspiring illustrations, and words that provide many opportunities for children to become involved in discussions concerning predominant skin color, how we view ourselves, and how we perceive others.
“'Multi-Colored Human' also includes access to teaching strategies and question guides to help teachers and parents have productive discussions concerning skin, ethnicity, and race.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mike Kipp’s new book serves as a valuable resource for parents and educators aiming to promote healthy conversations about diversity and acceptance.
Consumers can purchase “Multi-Colored Human?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Multi-Colored Human?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
