Maurice Boosie Sav’age’s Newly Released “Misfire: A Lens into Military Family Life. What to Expect in the Afterlife.” is a Heartfelt Look at Military Family Dynamics
“Misfire: A Lens into Military Family Life. What to Expect in the Afterlife.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maurice Boosie Sav’age is a compelling narrative that delves into the challenges faced by military families, offering a profound depiction of their unique struggles alongside practical guidance for securing veteran benefits and embracing spiritual redemption.
Cypress, TX, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Misfire: A Lens into Military Family Life. What to Expect in the Afterlife.” a thought-provoking work that offers readers a window into the complexities of military family life, is the creation of published author, Maurice Boosie Sav’age.
Sav'age shares, “An encounter with a blended military family explores their unique challenges, including navigating their children’s decisions, securing VA benefits that have been denied, and reconciling the marital presence of a dead war hero.
“Experience an in-depth depiction of love, grief, and the frustrations of military family life. Journey to discover how this family’s struggles produce hope, love, forgiveness, and redemption.
“This is a must read for anyone interested in military family life and for all active-duty or retired soldiers. Securing full veteran benefits is a central storyline. The authors include a blueprint of critical steps to take when applying for benefits.
“'Misfire: A Lens into Military Family Life. What to Expect in the Afterlife.' provides a heart-wrenching lens into this family’s struggles and joys with practical tips to secure full veteran benefits.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maurice Boosie Sav’age’s new book is an inspiring resource for military families, veterans, and anyone interested in understanding their journey, combining an honest narrative with practical tools for navigating the complexities of military benefits and spiritual reconciliation.
Consumers can purchase “Misfire: A Lens into Military Family Life. What to Expect in the Afterlife.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Misfire: A Lens into Military Family Life. What to Expect in the Afterlife.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sav'age shares, “An encounter with a blended military family explores their unique challenges, including navigating their children’s decisions, securing VA benefits that have been denied, and reconciling the marital presence of a dead war hero.
“Experience an in-depth depiction of love, grief, and the frustrations of military family life. Journey to discover how this family’s struggles produce hope, love, forgiveness, and redemption.
“This is a must read for anyone interested in military family life and for all active-duty or retired soldiers. Securing full veteran benefits is a central storyline. The authors include a blueprint of critical steps to take when applying for benefits.
“'Misfire: A Lens into Military Family Life. What to Expect in the Afterlife.' provides a heart-wrenching lens into this family’s struggles and joys with practical tips to secure full veteran benefits.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maurice Boosie Sav’age’s new book is an inspiring resource for military families, veterans, and anyone interested in understanding their journey, combining an honest narrative with practical tools for navigating the complexities of military benefits and spiritual reconciliation.
Consumers can purchase “Misfire: A Lens into Military Family Life. What to Expect in the Afterlife.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Misfire: A Lens into Military Family Life. What to Expect in the Afterlife.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories