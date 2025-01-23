Maurice Boosie Sav’age’s Newly Released “Misfire: A Lens into Military Family Life. What to Expect in the Afterlife.” is a Heartfelt Look at Military Family Dynamics

“Misfire: A Lens into Military Family Life. What to Expect in the Afterlife.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maurice Boosie Sav’age is a compelling narrative that delves into the challenges faced by military families, offering a profound depiction of their unique struggles alongside practical guidance for securing veteran benefits and embracing spiritual redemption.