Miss Tanya’s Newly Released "Katie the Kitty: The Learning Adventure" is a Delightful and Engaging Exploration of Social-Emotional Concepts for Children
“Katie the Kitty: The Learning Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Miss Tanya is a heartwarming tale that introduces young readers to important values like acceptance, forgiveness, and happiness through the adventures of its charming feline protagonist.
New York, NY, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Katie the Kitty: The Learning Adventure”: a captivating story that blends fun and learning. “Katie the Kitty: The Learning Adventure” is the creation of published author, Miss Tanya, a dedicated mother, educator, and student of psychology.
Miss Tanya shares, “Katie the Kitty explores abstract concepts through the characters of Ms. Acceptance, Ms. Forgiveness, and Ms. Happiness. They help her get concrete results such as making good friends at school and building strong relationships with her family. 'Katie the Kitty' has a lot of symbolism with hidden meanings which are fun to explore together for children and adults! It is not just Katie's learning adventure. It is your learning adventure! Can you find all the hidden messages? Enjoy!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Miss Tanya’s new book aims to enrich the emotional intelligence of young readers while fostering important discussions about feelings and relationships.
Consumers can purchase “Katie the Kitty: The Learning Adventure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Katie the Kitty: The Learning Adventure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
