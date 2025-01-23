Rev. Dr. Lewis J. Holmes’s Newly Released "My Brother’s Keeper" is an Inspiring Collection of Spiritual Reflections and Insights
“My Brother’s Keeper” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Dr. Lewis J. Holmes is an engaging exploration of spiritual principles and heartfelt reflections designed to inspire faith, hope, and a deeper connection to God’s truths.
Chicago, IL, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Brother’s Keeper”: a thoughtful and spiritually enriching collection of reflections, prayers, and insights on living a life aligned with God’s purpose. “My Brother’s Keeper” is the creation of published author, Rev. Dr. Lewis J. Holmes, an ordained minister and teacher of metaphysics through the Power Circle Congregation and Institute. He later received a doctor of letters degree from the School of Biblical Theology. As he used his interest in writing, metaphysics opened up a desire to share some metaphysical principles in A Pocketful of Pearls. A Pocketful of Pearls is a practical and spiritual collection of messages to inspire and uplift and be used for today’s daily living.
Holmes shares, “Because I am my Brother’s Keeper, every one of us has a story to tell or a testimony. Something learned and could be shared would be beneficial in aiding to bring joy and a little happiness and hope in someone’s life—to possibly inspire a shift in consciousness.
“This shift enables us to see and hear from a spiritual perspective. Jesus said, 'I have come that you might have life and have it more abundantly.' This abundance is brought through the workings of God’s laws, which are unchangeable, infallible, trustworthy, and dependable—laws that are guaranteed to work every time when we work within their structure.
“We must know that it is God’s good pleasure to give us the kingdom and all that is within, but only if we ask and are open and receptive to receive it.
“God is a loving God. He will never push us but only guide us. The choice is ours. Will we listen and obey and find a purpose, or will we just wander through life searching and unsatisfied? I chose to listen and decided to continue writing down my thoughts, revelations, prayers, and a few stories, as well as a few lectures I facilitated on Truth Principles through my church, the Power Circle Congregation, under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Joseph E. Hill in Chicago, Illinois.
“Please sit back. Take off your shoes. Relax and enjoy them. Again, like 'a pocketful of pearls,' this is not to teach a philosophy or a new way of life. It is my thoughts, prayers, etc., that help me live the quality of life in which I believe God intended me to live, and I wanted to share that which lifted me up in hopes it will do the same for you. Please enjoy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. Lewis J. Holmes’s new book invites readers to reflect on their own spiritual journeys while offering guidance and encouragement to cultivate a purposeful and abundant life through God’s unchanging principles.
Consumers can purchase “My Brother’s Keeper” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Brother’s Keeper,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
