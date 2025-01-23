JJ DeCola’s Newly Released “Nothin’s Impossible” is a Motivational Memoir Celebrating Resilience, Faith, and the Pursuit of Success
“Nothin’s Impossible” from Christian Faith Publishing author JJ DeCola is an inspiring personal narrative that encourages readers to overcome challenges and embrace the boundless possibilities of life through faith and determination.
Payson, AZ, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Nothin’s Impossible”: a compelling reflection on a life filled with challenges, triumphs, and the enduring power of faith. “Nothin’s Impossible” is the creation of published author, JJ DeCola, a US Navy Veteran, grandfather, and cunning businessman. Born in 1934, JJ has had adventures from the Pacific to the Atlantic and beyond. With his loving wife by his side, he wrote about his extraordinary life.
JJ DeCola shares, “You hold in your hands the personal account of the life and times of JJ DeCola. Nothin’s Impossible speaks with motivation and inspiration for Americans yearning for success. Spanning nine decades, this book tells us that with faith and the right mindset one can come back from the depths and achieve great heights. When challenges arise, belief can be the ultimate weapon against failure. When you are faced with an insurmountable obstacle, just remember: NOTHIN’S IMPOSSIBLE!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, JJ DeCola’s new book is an empowering testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the rewards of perseverance, offering readers an inspiring blueprint for navigating life’s adversities.
Consumers can purchase “Nothin’s Impossible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nothin’s Impossible,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories