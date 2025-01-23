Rebecca Gilfoy’s Newly Released “Who’s the New Guy?: The Farm Animals Learn That Looking Different Is Okay” is a Touching Tale of Acceptance and Friendship
“Who’s the New Guy?: The Farm Animals Learn That Looking Different Is Okay” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca Gilfoy is a charming children's book that emphasizes the importance of acceptance and celebrates diversity through the experiences of farm animals.
Forestdale, MA, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Who’s the New Guy?: The Farm Animals Learn That Looking Different Is Okay”: a delightful story that teaches children about acceptance and friendship. “Who’s the New Guy?: The Farm Animals Learn That Looking Different Is Okay” is the creation of published author, Rebecca Gilfoy, a dedicated wife with a lifelong passion for animals.
Gilfoy shares, “Based on real animals that live at Backyard Blessings Farm on Cape Cod, 'Who’s the New Guy' is a story about accepting others. When George the Alpaca comes to live at the farm, the other animals exclude him because he looks different. George feels sad and lonely. One day, George does something that shows what a great friend he can be and causes the others to realize that they were wrong about him. Differences are what make us special!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Gilfoy’s new book is a fun and educational installment to the “Backyard Blessings Farm” series.
Consumers can purchase “Who’s the New Guy?: The Farm Animals Learn That Looking Different Is Okay” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Who’s the New Guy?: The Farm Animals Learn That Looking Different Is Okay,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
