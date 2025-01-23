Toki Sandoval’s Newly Released “Walk By Faith, Not By Sight: 2 Corinthians 5:7” is a Profound Testament to Resilience and Unwavering Faith in the Holy Trinity
“Walk By Faith, Not By Sight: 2 Corinthians 5:7” from Christian Faith Publishing author Toki Sandoval is an inspiring exploration of overcoming life’s greatest challenges through faith, perseverance, and the power of divine guidance.
Gallup, NM, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Walk By Faith, Not By Sight: 2 Corinthians 5:7”: an inspiring account of spiritual strength and renewal. “Walk By Faith, Not By Sight: 2 Corinthians 5:7” is the creation of published author, Toki Sandoval, who has a bachelor’s degree in English, a master’s in curriculum and instruction, and a juris doctorate. She has lived in New Mexico, California, Missouri, Illinois, and St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands.
She has taught the gifted program at two elementary schools in Gallup, New Mexico, English at a high school in Pico Rivera, California, and she has sat for the bar in California, Missouri, and Illinois. She also practiced law in Missouri as a prosecutor and in California as a public defender.
Over the past fourteen years, she has been a stay-at-home mom, attempting to succeed at the hardest job she’s ever held: motherhood. She thanks the Holy Trinity daily for blessing her with amazing opportunities.
The reader is encouraged to visit her social media pages: Facebook under Toki Sandoval or Instagram under @tokimarie.
Toki Sandoval shares, “When all hope is gone and nothing looks promising, keep focusing on the ultimate strength, the Holy Trinity! Death ends you completely, and a traumatic brain injury ends the person you were. But through faith, the new you, God willing, could be a better you!
“Toki was a public defender and thought she had it all. As a result of a rash decision, she was left debilitated. Her faith helped her walk down this path. Did her love for the Holy Trinity bring her a new life filled with joy and love?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Toki Sandoval’s new book offers readers an intimate and uplifting look at how faith can transform life’s darkest moments into opportunities for renewal and personal growth.
Consumers can purchase “Walk By Faith, Not By Sight: 2 Corinthians 5:7” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Walk By Faith, Not By Sight: 2 Corinthians 5:7,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
