Author Dr. Nikimya Y. Ligon’s New Book, "I am Your Proud Mother... Hear Me Roar," is a Heartfelt Tale That Celebrates the Beauty and Joy of Being a Mother

Recent release “I am Your Proud Mother... Hear Me Roar” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dr. Nikimya Y. Ligon is a charming novel that explores the incredible beauty that motherhood can bring. Through her story, Dr. Ligon highlights that, no matter how the gift of motherhood was delivered, being a mother is one of the most important and powerful roles a woman can have in life.