Author Dr. Nikimya Y. Ligon’s New Book, "I am Your Proud Mother... Hear Me Roar," is a Heartfelt Tale That Celebrates the Beauty and Joy of Being a Mother
Recent release “I am Your Proud Mother... Hear Me Roar” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dr. Nikimya Y. Ligon is a charming novel that explores the incredible beauty that motherhood can bring. Through her story, Dr. Ligon highlights that, no matter how the gift of motherhood was delivered, being a mother is one of the most important and powerful roles a woman can have in life.
White Plains, NY, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Nikimya Y. Ligon, a licensed psychologist and certified school psychologist, as well as a former fourth-grade teacher, has completed her new book, “I am Your Proud Mother... Hear Me Roar”: a delightful story that explores the powerful bond a mother shares with her child, and how motherhood is one of the most profound journeys a woman can experience.
Author Dr. Nikimya Y. Ligon is passionate about working with children and adolescents and their families and has practiced in the fields of education and psychology for over twenty-five years. Dr. Ligon practices positive psychology methodologies and relies on her faith in God to order her steps. Dr. Ligon is also the proud mother of her one and only daughter whom she has the blessing of raising.
“‘I Am Your Proud Mother…Hear Me Roar’ is a book about the beauty of motherhood!” writes Dr. Ligon. “Being a mother is one of the greatest, most important, incredibly life-changing experiences a woman could have in her lifetime! This book highlights the beauty of motherhood no matter how the gift of motherhood was bestowed upon you! Being a mother is not restricted to biology but rather the love you have in your heart to care for, nurture, and raise the child(ren) you were blessed with! The goal of this book is to recognize ALL mothers and acknowledge that mothers who truly love their child(ren) will always care for them by doing everything within their power to create the most enriching life for them to the best of their ability!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Dr. Nikimya Y. Ligon’s enlightening tale will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they explore the wonderful ways in which motherhood can impact one’s life. Full of colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Dr. Ligon’s story to life, “I am Your Proud Mother… Hear Me Roar” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, highlighting the precious bond that mothers share with their children and the profound impact they can have on the world.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "I am Your Proud Mother... Hear Me Roar" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
