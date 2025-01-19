Release of New Novel, "Conversations With My Mother, a Novel of Dementia on the Maine Coast," by Ronald-Stéphane Gilbert
Cleveland, OH, January 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rootstock Publishing announces the publication of Ronald-Stéphane Gilbert‘s Conversations with My Mother: a Novel of Dementia on the Maine Coast, which tells the story of an elderly, good-hearted Francophone who struggles with dementia as her small seaside town succumbs to real-estate development. Focused on her relationship with her acerbic caregiver daughter and peripatetic businessman son, the novel examines the siblings’ attempts to cope with their mother’s deepening decline and the impending sale of the family property to underwrite her care. With a strong sense of place that draws parallels between the beleaguered heroine’s persistent kindness and the embattled Maine coast’s enduring beauty, this book is as much about gain as it is about loss, and, ultimately, is more about hope than regret. Available from the author's site as well as from Rootstock Publishing, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and independent bookstores. ISBN-10: 1578691818; ISBN-13: 978-1578691814. For more information, call +1 216.285.0741 or write to rsg@ronaldstephanegilbert.com.
Advance Praise for Conversations With My Mother
"This fictionalized account of the relationship between mother and son as the parent slowly succumbs to dementia is a deeply insightful, … touching, and entirely authentic. A truly unique novel from the first page to the last." -May 2023, BookLife - Publisher's Weekly
"I recommend this touching novel to anyone who wants to learn about the
effect of an elder's cognitive deterioration on a family and its caregivers." -Sandeep Jauhar, MD, New York Times bestselling author of My Father's Brain: Life in the Shadow of Alzheimer's
“For all of us who have been touched by dementia, this story, so well told in this book, will feel achingly familiar. But for those who haven’t, Conversations With My Mother provides a powerful window into the lives of people living with dementia as well as the loved ones who care for them. . . . I hope it will help spark a national conversation about dementia that will bring it out of the shadows and eliminate the stigma that too often impedes progress.” —George Vradenburg, cofounder of UsAgainstAlzheimer’s and founding chair of the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative
